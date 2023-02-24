Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Chan sisters book their place in final

Torrente relishing challenge as Victory return creates three-way UAE team rivalry
The Sister Act of Latisha and Hao Ching Chan is ready for a rousing finale in Dubai.
The Chinese Taipei sisters, 29-year-old Hao Ching and 33-year-old Latisha once again made a mockery of the age-old saying that familiarity breeds contempt, combining brilliantly to beat third seeds Desirae Krawczyk of the USA and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands 6-1, 4-6, 10-4.
The Chan sisters will take on the winner of the second semifinal between the all-Russian pairing of Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova, who were up against the second seed Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.
Hao Ching already has a previous Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships trophy, but that win, in 2018, came in the company of Zhaoxuan Yang of China.
The Taipei girls capitalised on the second serves of their opponents, winning 17 out of 24 points in an otherwise evenly contested match.
The first set was a breeze, with the Chans breaking in the second and sixth games to wrap up the set in no time.
Krawczyk and Schuurs fought back in the second, in which they won the second and sixth game, apart from the 10th to win 6-4.
In the decider, the third seeds moved ahead 3-4 after breaking two serves in succession, but then did the same on the eighth and ninth, and 12th and 13th points to exit the championship.
The final of the doubles will be played on Saturday at 5pm.
