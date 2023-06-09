Doctors told Karolina Muchova not to play tennis, but now she is in French Open final

Having ended last year's French Open in a wheelchair after suffering an ankle injury, Muchova will now play for the trophy in Paris tomorrow

Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova celebrates winning her semifinal match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka. — Reuters

By AFP Published: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 12:30 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 12:31 PM

Karolina Muchova saved a match point and battled back from 2-5 down in the final set to shock world number two Aryna Sabalenka and reach her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open on Thursday inspired by being told by doctors "not to do sport anymore".

Muchova, ranked at 43, defeated the Australian Open winner 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (5/7), 7-5 in a thrilling three-hour 13-minute match and will face defending champion Iga Swiatek in Saturday's final.

Unheralded Czech player Muchova, a former top 20 player, has been plagued by a succession of injuries in her career.

An abdominal problem sidelined her for seven months in 2021 while she ended last year's French Open in a wheelchair after suffering an ankle injury.

Karolina Muchova suffers an ankle injury during her match at the French Open last year. — AFP file

Only last September, her ranking was outside the top 200.

"I missed the Australian Open last year, and I was in a pretty bad state health-wise, I was working out a lot to try to get back," said Muchova who had been a semifinalist in Melbourne in 2021.

"Some doctors told me, maybe you'll not do sport anymore. But I always kept it kind of positive in my mind and tried to work and do all the exercises to be able to come back.

"Last year, when my ranking dropped, I wanted to feel motivated to play to get back, but I couldn't somehow."

However, her confidence was restored by quarterfinal runs in Auckland, Dubai and Indian Wells.

"I was feeling pretty fine health-wise. It's up-and-downs in life all the time. Now I'm enjoying that I'm on the upper part now."

The 26-year-old Muchova added Sabalenka to an impressive list of victims in Paris which included eighth seed Maria Sakkari in the first round and 2021 runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarterfinal.

For Sabalenka, defeat ended her run of 12 successive match wins at the Slams as she paid a heavy price for 53 unforced errors while the versatile Muchova saved nine of 13 break points.

Muchova dug deep to save two break points in the fourth game of the opening set.

Her clever angles countered the raw power of Sabalenka, taking her to set point in the 10th game.

She was unable to convert that opportunity but made no mistake at the second time of asking, a wrong-footing, deep backhand giving her the set via a tiebreak after 68 minutes on court.

It was the first set Sabalenka had dropped at the tournament.

Muchova was 2-0 ahead and sensing a shock triumph in the second set but Sabalenka battled back, overcoming double-faulting on a first set point in the tiebreak to level the semi-final on the second.

Suddenly the momentum was with the Belarusian who broke for 4-2 in the decider after seeing four break points come and go in the second game.

Muchova appeared doomed to wilt under the barrage.

However, she saved a match point in the eighth game before incredibly racing away with the last five games to claim a famous win.