Bencic storms into Abu Dhabi Open final

World number nine Belinda Bencic progressed to the final of the inaugural Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open after beating world number 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets on Saturday.
At the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City, second seed and World No.9 Belinda Bencic put on a dominant display to register a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 victory over Brazil’s Haddad Maia.
Spectators inside Stadium Court were treated to an entertaining match which saw the best of Bencic.
The 25-year-old Swiss dominated early to go 3-2 up in the opening set and that was enough for her to take charge, winning the next three games with sixth seed Haddad Maia unable to find a way back.
An early break in the second set put Bencic in control of the tie, although Haddad Maia reduced the deficit to 3-2.
However, Bencic had other ideas and stormed the following game without dropping a point, before sealing the match in 1hr and 32 minutes to enter Sunday’s final.
“It was a really good match and I prepared well for this game where I executed my shots well, so I’m really happy to have won today," Bencic said after the match.
“At the start of the tournament, the draw was really tough so it’s nice to be in another final and hopefully I can do well.”
Meanwhile, Shuko Aoyama and Hao-Ching Chan will need to beat Shuai Zhang and Luisa Stefani if they want to triumph in Sunday’s doubles’ final.
Opening proceedings at Stadium Court, Japan’s Aoyoma and Chinese Taipei’s Chan defeated USA’s Desirae Krawczyk and Mexico’s Guiliana Olmos in three sets, winning 6-4, 2-6, 10-3, in a contest that lasted close to 90 minutes.
In the other semifinal, Stefani and Zhang had to overcome a tricky opening set in their clash against Miyu Kato and Monica Niculescu.
After taking a 7-5 advantage, Stefani and Zhang looked comfortable on court, sealing the second set 6-3.
Sunday is the last day for fans to watch the professional stars in action, while off the court there is plenty of entertainment and activities for all to enjoy.
Sunday is the last day for fans to watch the professional stars in action, while off the court there is plenty of entertainment and activities for all to enjoy.
