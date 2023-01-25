Australian Open: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna enter mixed doubles final

The Indian pair beat the third seeds 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 10-6 in a semifinal that lasted for one hour and 52 minutes

Indian star Sania Mirza. -- Twitter

By ANI Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 3:10 PM

The mixed doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna stormed into the finals of the mixed doubles competition at the Australian Open in Melbourne, after defeating British-American pairing of Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk in their semifinal match on Wednesday.

The Indian pair eliminated the third seeds from the competition by a margin of 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 10-6 in a semifinal that lasted for one hour and 52 minutes.

They rolled into the semi-finals of the ongoing Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles event after the duo was handed a walkover in their quarters clash at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

Last year's Wimbledon was Sania Mirza's most recent participation in a Grand Slam semifinal. The Croatian mixed doubles team of Mate Pavic and the Indian tennis player fell short against eventual champions Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski.

The Australian Open is her final Grand Slam event as she will retire after the WTA tournament in Dubai next month.