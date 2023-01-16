Arab icon Ons Jabeur to play in first-ever Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Daria Kasatkina, Paula Badosa and Danielle Collins are among the other top stars to have confirmed their participation

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur hits a return during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open. — AFP

By Team KT Published: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 5:49 PM

Abu Dhabi will host a brand new tennis tournament next month, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and IMG announced on Monday.

The ‘Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open’ will be held in the UAE capital from February 5-12. It is the first ongoing WTA sanctioned tour event in the Emirate.

Hosted in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Mubadala, the WTA 500 event will bring together the world’s top female players at Zayed Sports City’s International Tennis Centre, including World No. 2, Ons Jabeur from Tunisia.

“I’m really excited to once again be playing in Abu Dhabi in February. The atmosphere and support from the fans is always incredible and I hope to continue my winning run in an amazing venue,” said Jabeur, who has previously thrilled crowds in the UAE capital in 2021 and 2022 by winning the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, an unsanctioned exhibition tournament.

Jabeur last year became the first Arab and African player to reach a Grand Slam final. The Tunisian reached back-to-back Slam finals at Wimbledon and the US Open last year.

“Abu Dhabi’s position in the calendar will create a unique three-week Hologic WTA Tour swing in the region, promising best-in-class player fields competing for valuable WTA points," Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO.

"This tournament will build on the commitment Mubadala has made in introducing professional women’s tennis to Abu Dhabi in recent years.”

Daria Kasatkina, Paula Badosa and Danielle Collins are among the other top stars to have confirmed their participation for the eight-day WTA 500 tournament.

Title partner Mubadala has been a committed supporter of tennis for over 14 years, sponsoring numerous professional tennis events globally as well as supporting local initiatives such as the Mubadala Community Cup and Mubadala Tennis in Schools Programs.

This event will expand their involvement in women’s tennis, adding a second WTA 500 event to their WTA partnership portfolio.

“We are delighted to welcome the Hologic WTA Tour to Abu Dhabi. The tournament underpins our commitment to bring a variety and quality sporting events to the region and to inspire the young sporting generations," Aref Hamad Al Awani, Abu Dhabi Sports Council General Secretary, said.

"The hosting of this tournament is a testament to Abu Dhabi's abilities as hosts and organisers. We aim to build on that to fulfil even more of our goals for the upcoming event."

Aside from more than 60 singles and doubles matches across eight days, the tournament will feature a variety of entertaining activities for families and sports enthusiasts alike, including fan activations and tennis-themed games, as well as player Q&A sessions across the first four days.

The event will continue the WTA’s 50-year anniversary celebrations, with tickets starting at Dh 50 for adults (including premium tickets on Monday and Tuesday), whilst full tournament packages are available at a 15% saving, including hospitality tickets that promise an unparalleled event experience.

Additionally, tickets for children under 12 accompanied by premium and regular ticketholders will be free during the first four days.

