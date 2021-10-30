Tennis star Sania Mirza comes to Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez’s rescue

As the Pakistan team revels in one victory after another, there was one celebration Hafeez almost missed

(Photos: Instagram)

By Web Desk Published: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 11:21 AM Last updated: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 11:26 AM

Pakistan’s victory over Afghanistan in the Super 12 Group 2 match on Friday has turned them from tournament hopefuls to the top contender for the T20 World Cup 2021 championship.

But as the team revels in one victory after another, there was one celebration cricketer Mohammad Hafeez almost missed.

Soon after beating the Black Caps and the team celebration, Hafeez celebrated his wife's birthday with his friends and family in Sharjah.

The all-rounder had forgotten to get the birthday cake and it was Sania Mirza who arranged it on time for his wife.

India tennis star Sania is married to Hafeez's teammate and ex-Pakistani skipper - Shoaib Malik.

Hafeez took to social media to share photos of his wife's birthday celebration and thanked Sania Mirza for helping him out with the birthday cake.

"Happy birthday to my wife @naziahafeez8 i forgot but thanks to rescue angel @MirzaSania to arrange birthday cake on time (sic)," Hafeeez wrote on social media.

Pakistan have played a positive brand of cricket so far in the UAE and are on top of the T20 World Cup Group 2 Super 12 points table.