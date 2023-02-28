Tapia, Coello take Modon Abu Dhabi Padel Master honours

The tournament attracted some of the world's top players

Prize winners with officials. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 1:00 AM

The Modon Abu Dhabi Padel Master 2023 saw high octane fight with Agustin Tapia-Arturo Coello and Ariana Sanchez-Paula Josemaria teams securing the men’s and women’s tournaments.

The final of the World Padel Tour season opener was played out in front of a sold-out crowd at Bab Al Nojoum in Abu Dhabi’s Hudayriyat Island.

The tournament witnessed some of the world’s top players battle it out in the custom-built court on the beach.

In the men’s final, third-ranked Tapia and No. 5 Arturo Coello defeated top ranked pair of Alejandro Galan and Juan Lebron (7-6, 6-3).

In women’s category, No. 3 Ariana Sanchez and Paula Josemaria clinched the title by beating No.1 Alejandra Salazar and Gemma Triay (6-3, 6-3).

The winning duos were excited at bagging the highest-ever World Padel Tour points haul of 2,000 points.

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Association, presented the trophies to the winners. Sanchez and Coello were also bestowed the ‘Most Valuable Player’ award in their respective categories.

Aref Al Awani, general secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, noted that the UAE Capital has cemented its position as a premier host of world-class sporting events.

“The Modon Abu Dhabi Padel Master has proven to be a resounding success, not only for the players and spectators, but for the entire regional sports industry,” Al Awani said.

Ramon Agenjo, president of the World Padel Tour, said the tournament has been an “exceptional” event, showcasing Abu Dhabi’s readiness to host sports events and the Tour’s commitment to fostering a vibrant culture for sports in the region.

“The tournament has brought together the world’s top players and local talents, furthering the growth and development of padel in the UAE and the wider Gulf region.”

Bill O’Regan, CEO of Modon Properties, title sponsor of the tournament and host of Bab Al Nojoum, said: “The tournament, held on the picturesque Bab Al Nojoum, highlights Abu Dhabi’s exceptional infrastructure, and our continued focus on bringing the best sports to the region reaffirms Hudayriyat Island as a leading sporting destination.”

The tournament was organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism in collaboration with Global MICE Organisation Limited (GMOL) Events.

Namir Hourani, managing director of GMOL Events, said it was an “unforgettable experience” for the players and the fans.

“The tournament was a massive success, drawing a significant turnout of over 6,000 spectators and showcasing some of the most impressive performances by padel stars from around the world, and we congratulate the winners on a tournament well played.”

To mark this historic tournament and its regional impact, Emirates Post Group launched two commemorative stamps featuring a die-cut design of two padel rackets to celebrate the success of the UAE Wild Card Padel Championship and the World Padel Tour Modon Abu Dhabi Padel Master.