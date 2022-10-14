T20 World Cup: Zaman replaces Qadir in Pakistan squad

He was charged by a Delhi court on Wednesday, more than a year after he was arrested over the death of junior grappler Sagar Dhankar
Pakistan included top-order batter Fakhar Zaman in their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia on Friday, replacing spinner Usman Qadir after he suffered a thumb injury.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said 32-year-old Zaman is recovering from a knee injury.
“Pakistan have made one change in their squad for the T20 World Cup Australia with Zaman included in the squad while Qadir will be in the travelling reserves,” said a PCB statement.
Zaman was initially picked as a reserve, while Qadir was in the 15-man squad.
Qadir has yet to recover from a thumb injury picked up last month, and will not be available for selection before October 22, the PCB added.
All 16 teams can make changes to their squads until October 15, after which they need the approval of the World Cup’s technical committee.
Zaman suffered a knee injury during last month’s Asia Cup held in the United Arab Emirates.
“Zaman will be available for selection in the two warm-up matches against England (17 October) and Afghanistan (19 October),” the PCB said.
Earlier this week, Pakistan received a boost to their World Cup chances when pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi was declared fit to play after recovering from a knee injury.
Pakistan is in Group Two of the Super 12 stage, and will play their first match against India in Melbourne on October 23.
South Africa, Bangladesh and two qualifying teams will join them in Group Two.
Title holders Australia, England, Afghanistan, New Zealand and two qualifying teams are in Group One.
The first round of the tournament begins on Sunday.
PAKISTAN SQUAD:
Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.
Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.
He was charged by a Delhi court on Wednesday, more than a year after he was arrested over the death of junior grappler Sagar Dhankar
The Egyptian star came off the bench and wasted no time in scoring a six-minute treble, breaking Bafetimbi Gomis' record from 2011
The Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Championship is one of most significant events as it helps discover and promote young athletes
Siham Masoud Al-Rasheedy is also hopeful of competing in her third Paralympics at Paris 2024
Rakan Al Omari, 14, has been using the dedicated Sodi RT8 karts since they were rolled out at the Dubai Kartdrome circuit
Napoli reached the knockout stages with two games to spare after a flamboyant 4-2 victory over Ajax
Video footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock a young boy's mobile phone to the ground after United's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9
The 22-year-old was on Tuesday given the green light to join the squad after recovering from a right knee injury sustained in the first Test against Sri Lanka in July