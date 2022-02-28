Suit up, UAE: First ever Batman run on March 5

The Russian Grand Prix, which joined the calendar in 2014, was scheduled for September 25 at Sochi’s Olympic Park
Sports3 days ago
Following the recent launch of ‘The Batman Season’, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi will be welcoming superfans of DC’s Batman to its first-ever ‘Batman Run’, on March 5, from 8:00am – 12:00pm.
With endless fun, entertainment and three running courses suited for all competitive spirits, guests and families of all ages and skill levels will enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities in a 2km and 5km Family Run, in addition to a complimentary 200m Kids Run, made especially for the little ones inside the Park.
The 2km and 5km Family Run will be held at the perimeter of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and features two routes with photo opportunities for Batman fans to commemorate this unique moment with their friends and families.
Don Strickler, General Manager, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, said: “We are pleased to be introducing the Batman Run for the first time in addition to the various on-ground activities that guests and families can enjoy during ‘The Batman Season’.
"It comes as no surprise for Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi to be hosting unique events that are suitable for guests of all ages. As we continue to deliver themed experiences for the young and the young at heart, our guests will get the chance to immerse themselves in a world of family-friendly entertainment every time they visit the Park.”
ALSO READ:
Guests and families can engage in a variety of fun-filled on-ground activities such as getting crafty with the Batman Mosaic, treating themselves to a Batman waffle, watching the live demonstration of a Scribble Art artist and enjoying the face painting session for a truly Batman inspired experience.
Top runners will be crowned winners before joining the rest of Batman superfans who will get the chance to meet the Caped Crusader himself at the award ceremony.
Following the event, guests and families can buy their tickets to enjoy the rest of ‘The Batman Season’ in-Park activities and live shows at Gotham City, such as the ‘Scarecrow Revenge’ show, which also features DC Super-Villains Harley Quinn and Scarecrow.
The Russian Grand Prix, which joined the calendar in 2014, was scheduled for September 25 at Sochi’s Olympic Park
Sports3 days ago
The Serbian's shock defeat to Czech world No.123 Jiri Vesely will see Medvedev become the first man since 2004 outside the “Big Four” — Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray — to occupy the No.1 ranking on Monday
Sports3 days ago
The headline act, of course is the bout between multiple world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux and Vincent Astrolabio with the WBC international bantam weight title on the line
Sports3 days ago
Opener Muhammad Waseem’s swashbuckling knock of 112 powered UAE to a seven-wicket win with eight balls to spare
Sports4 days ago
Eight-race winner faces history-seeking Star Safari in Dubai Millennium Stakes
Sports4 days ago
The world No.1 goes down to the Czech, ranked 123rd in the world
Sports4 days ago
F1 said in a statement that it is “closely watching the very fluid developments” but made no further comment on whether the race in Sochi would be cancelled
Sports4 days ago
In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Rublev posted a photo on Instagram of two characters featuring the colours of the two nations' respective flags hugging each other
Sports4 days ago