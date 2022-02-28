Suit up, UAE: First ever Batman run on March 5

Featuring a 2km and a 5km Run and a complimentary 200m Kids Run

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 10:49 PM

Following the recent launch of ‘The Batman Season’, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi will be welcoming superfans of DC’s Batman to its first-ever ‘Batman Run’, on March 5, from 8:00am – 12:00pm.

With endless fun, entertainment and three running courses suited for all competitive spirits, guests and families of all ages and skill levels will enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities in a 2km and 5km Family Run, in addition to a complimentary 200m Kids Run, made especially for the little ones inside the Park.

The 2km and 5km Family Run will be held at the perimeter of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and features two routes with photo opportunities for Batman fans to commemorate this unique moment with their friends and families.

Don Strickler, General Manager, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, said: “We are pleased to be introducing the Batman Run for the first time in addition to the various on-ground activities that guests and families can enjoy during ‘The Batman Season’.

"It comes as no surprise for Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi to be hosting unique events that are suitable for guests of all ages. As we continue to deliver themed experiences for the young and the young at heart, our guests will get the chance to immerse themselves in a world of family-friendly entertainment every time they visit the Park.”

Guests and families can engage in a variety of fun-filled on-ground activities such as getting crafty with the Batman Mosaic, treating themselves to a Batman waffle, watching the live demonstration of a Scribble Art artist and enjoying the face painting session for a truly Batman inspired experience.

Top runners will be crowned winners before joining the rest of Batman superfans who will get the chance to meet the Caped Crusader himself at the award ceremony.

Following the event, guests and families can buy their tickets to enjoy the rest of ‘The Batman Season’ in-Park activities and live shows at Gotham City, such as the ‘Scarecrow Revenge’ show, which also features DC Super-Villains Harley Quinn and Scarecrow.