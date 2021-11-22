Sri Lanka spinners restrict West Indies to 113-6

Collin Morikawa remains in contention to secure the Race to Dubai title, matching his opening round score of 68
Sports2 days ago
Sri Lanka spinners Ramesh Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama shared five wickets to leave West Indies struggling on 113-6 in reply to the home team’s first-innings 386 on the second day of the first Test on Monday.
Off-spinner Mendis removed Kraigg Brathwaite (41), Shai Hope (10) and Roston Chase (2) to finish the day with figures of 3-23. Jayawickrama picked up 2-25 while fellow spinner Lasith Embuldeniya claimed the other wicket to fall.
Kyle Mayers was 22 not out at stumps, batting with Jason Holder (1).
Earlier, West Indies did well to take the last seven Sri Lanka wickets for 119 runs after the hosts had laid a solid foundation for a good score when they resumed on 267 for three.
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who reached his 13th Test hundred on Sunday, was stumped by Joshua Da Silva off spinner Chase for 147. He hit 15 fours in his 300-ball innings.
Dhananjaya de Silva also made 61 before hitting his wicket.
Chase took 5-83, his fourth Test five-wicket haul, while left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican claimed 3-87.
West Indies batsman Jeremy Solozano, playing his first Test, is out of the rest of the match after being concussed when receiving a blow on his helmet as he fielded at short leg on Sunday.
Hope has come in to the side as his replacement. — AP
Collin Morikawa remains in contention to secure the Race to Dubai title, matching his opening round score of 68
Sports2 days ago
Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle star with the bat as they win by 40 runs
Sports2 days ago
Afghan opener smokes 10-ball 30 in six-wicket win over the defending champions
Sports2 days ago
Openers crack half-centuries as India romp to a seven-wicket win
Sports2 days ago
The former action movie star enjoyed the action on day four of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Sports3 days ago
For coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma, there couldn’t be a better start than a series win against an old nemesis
Sports3 days ago
The Northern Irishman shoots a seven-under par 65 in the first round of the DP World Tour Championship
Sports3 days ago
The fifth season gets underway in the UAE capital from Friday
Sports3 days ago