South Africa name Bavuma as first Black African Test captain

He replaces the axed Dean Elgar, who will remain a member of the squad

South Africa's Temba Bavuma. — AFP
South Africa's Temba Bavuma. — AFP

By AFP

Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 6:30 PM

Last updated: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 6:32 PM

South Africa on Friday named Temba Bavuma as their first Black African Test captain, replacing axed Dean Elgar.

Cricket South Africa described Bavuma's appointment as "part of a restructure within the leadership group of the national team".

Elgar will remain a member of the squad but chief selector Victor Mpitsang was "released".


