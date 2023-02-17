South Africa name Bavuma as first Black African Test captain

He replaces the axed Dean Elgar, who will remain a member of the squad

Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023

South Africa on Friday named Temba Bavuma as their first Black African Test captain, replacing axed Dean Elgar.

Cricket South Africa described Bavuma's appointment as "part of a restructure within the leadership group of the national team".

Elgar will remain a member of the squad but chief selector Victor Mpitsang was "released".