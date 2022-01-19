South Africa beat India in first One Day International

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen plays a shot against India during the first One Day International on Wednesday. — AFP

Paarl - Captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen made centuries in a South African total of 296 for four

By AFP Published: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 9:08 PM

South Africa beat India by 31 runs in the first One Day International at Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday.

Captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen made centuries in a South African total of 296 for four after Bavuma won the toss and decided to bat on a slow, dry pitch.

India were on target during a 92-run second-wicket partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. But both batsmen were dismissed in successive overs.

India slumped from 138 for one in the 26th over to 214 for eight before Shardul Thakur made a hard-hit unbeaten 50 as India finished with 265 for eight.

Brief scores:

South Africa 296-4 in 50 overs (T. Bavuma 110, H. van der Dussen 129 not out; J. Bumrah 2-48)

India 265-8 in 50 overs (S. Dhawan 79, V. Kohli 51, S. Thakur 50 not out; L. Ngidi 2-64, T. Shamsi 2-52, A. Phehlukwayo 2-26)

Result: South Africa won by 31 runs

Series: South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0

Remaining matches:

January 21: Paarl

January 23: Cape Town