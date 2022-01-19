South Africa beat India in first One Day International

The former West Indies all-rounder replaces Andrew Gale, who left the county club along with the rest of the coaching staff in the fallout from a damaging racism scandal
Sports7 hours ago
South Africa beat India by 31 runs in the first One Day International at Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday.
Captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen made centuries in a South African total of 296 for four after Bavuma won the toss and decided to bat on a slow, dry pitch.
India were on target during a 92-run second-wicket partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. But both batsmen were dismissed in successive overs.
India slumped from 138 for one in the 26th over to 214 for eight before Shardul Thakur made a hard-hit unbeaten 50 as India finished with 265 for eight.
Brief scores:
South Africa 296-4 in 50 overs (T. Bavuma 110, H. van der Dussen 129 not out; J. Bumrah 2-48)
India 265-8 in 50 overs (S. Dhawan 79, V. Kohli 51, S. Thakur 50 not out; L. Ngidi 2-64, T. Shamsi 2-52, A. Phehlukwayo 2-26)
Result: South Africa won by 31 runs
Series: South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0
Remaining matches:
January 21: Paarl
January 23: Cape Town
Sports7 hours ago
The mentoring scheme is designed to support emerging female talent in cricket and address the low percentage of women in leadership roles in the sport
Sports7 hours ago
The season-opener, a Rolex Series event with an $8m prize fund, takes place from Thursday to Sunday
Sports7 hours ago
The tournament also features Emirati players Ahmed Al Musharrekh – the only UAE player to have turned professional – and Ahmed Skaik, the top Emirati amateur in the country
Sports7 hours ago
Fifa opened a draw which offers individual match tickets for as little as $69 for international fans — about one third less than at Russia 2018
Sports8 hours ago
The Japanese 13th seed raced through the first set but had to work hard in the second on Rod Laver Arena
Sports8 hours ago
A list of six sports — volleyball, padel, wheelchair basketball, running, cycling and jiu-jitsu — will be part of the ninth season
Sports8 hours ago
The unseeded 24-year-old was down 5-1 in the third and deciding set before the calf pain got too much and she was forced to withdraw
Sports9 hours ago