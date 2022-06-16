South Africa batsman Markram out of India series after Covid

Maxwell smashed six fours and six sixes to score 80 not out off 51 balls
Sports1 day ago
South Africa batsman Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the remaining two Twenty20 internationals against India after he tested positive for Covid at the start of the series.
Markram underwent seven days of quarantine but will not be able to play in the final two matches, said Cricket South Africa.
"The player is healthy and well and has been cleared to return home to also look after his mental and emotional wellbeing after isolation in a local facility as required when an individual tests positive on tour," the statement said.
This is the first cricket series being played in India without the bubble restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The tourists, with Temba Bavuma as captain, lead the five-match series 2-1 after winning their first two encounters.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock missed the second and third match due to a wrist injury but has made a "marked improvement" in his recovery.
The two teams will play the fourth match on Friday in Rajkot.
Maxwell smashed six fours and six sixes to score 80 not out off 51 balls
Sports1 day ago
Harshal Patel, who returned his T20 best figures of 4-25, and Chahal shared seven wickets to bowl out South Africa for 131
Sports1 day ago
Baaeed, Coroebus the class acts as British racing’s annual summer spectacle gets off to a spectacular start
Sports1 day ago
Jonny Bairstow bludgeoned 136 runs off just 92 balls, hitting the second-fastest century in England's Test history
Sports1 day ago
Star retained the domestic TV rights while Viacom18 — a joint venture between Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani's Reliance and US group Paramount Global — picked up the streaming rights
Sports1 day ago
It is unclear whether Williams, now ranked a lowly 1,208th in the world, is intending to play singles or doubles
Sports2 days ago
The Pakistan captain said that his prolific form will count for little if it does not bring success at the T20 World Cup in October in Australia and the 50-over showpiece in India next year
Sports2 days ago
Star India meanwhile, owned by US behemoth Disney, retained the television rights for the next five seasons
Sports2 days ago