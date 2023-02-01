Sheikh Salman elected AFC chief for third consecutive term

Lee, who required just 24.75 seconds to record the fastest hole of golf by a team of four at the Real Club Valderrama, Spain, in 2021, prefers to take it one shot at a time
Asia's football chief and Fifa's second-in-command Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al Khalifa won a new four-year term on Wednesday.
The Bahraini royal, who has led the Asian Football Confederation since 2013, was elected at the Asian Football Confederation Congress in his home country.
"I'd like to thank you all for placing your faith in me for another four-year term," he said after the vote which saw him stand unopposed.
"Asian football is entering a new era."
The Bahraini royal was a rival candidate to Infantino when the Italian-Swiss was elected Fifa president in 2016 after a major corruption scandal ended the reign of Sepp Blatter.
Sheikh Salman, whose confederation includes 47 of Fifa's 211 associations, has said he backs Infantino's bid for a fresh mandate this year.
Infantino congratulated al Khalifa and praised the rise of Asian football, pointing in particular to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
"Obviously, the men's World Cup in Qatar was the best World Cup ever," Infantino said.
"It will be difficult to meet this benchmark."
The AFC was in chaos when Sheikh Salman took charge after predecessor, Qatari businessman Mohamed bin Hammam, was banned from football for life following bribery claims and conflict-of-interest violations.
After completing the last two years of bin Hammam's term, Sheikh Salman was re-elected unopposed in 2015 and 2019.
Lee, who required just 24.75 seconds to record the fastest hole of golf by a team of four at the Real Club Valderrama, Spain, in 2021, prefers to take it one shot at a time
The Englishman and the Good Good Guys pooled their golfing resources to shoot a winning -36 over nine holes
Frenchman comes into the DP World Tour’s showpiece event on the back of a big win in Abu Dhabi last week
Captain Rohit Sharma made his first ODI century since January 2019
Victoria Azarenka also through to last four after beating Jessica Pegula
The route of the UAE Tour Women will total 468 km and will see riders take on the UAE’s unique and varied terrain, passing significant landmarks
Rohit (101) and Gill (112) put on 212 for the opening wicket in Indore to lay a solid foundation for the innings, with the hosts already holding an unassailable 2-0 series lead
The games' governing body is delighted to put Aljada and Sharjah on the map as global destinations for professionals