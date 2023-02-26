Sharjah crowned UAE Super Cup champions

Cosmin Olariou's side beat The Boss by a solitary goal at the Al Maktoum Stadium

Published: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 12:26 AM

Sharjah defeated Al Ain 1-0 at Al Maktoum Stadium to claim the UAE Super Cup title for the second time.

Sharjah went ahead in the 29th minute with an own goal from Laba Kodjo, who inadvertently turned Caio Lucas' header into his net.

Eleven minutes after the break, Caio Lucas came close to doubling his side's lead, but his powerful low effort was parried out by goalkeeper Khalid Eisa.

Al Ain should have scored the equalizer in the 59th minute when Laba Kodjo steered a powerful header, but Adel Alhosani brilliantly saved it.

The ADNOC Pro League's title holders went close to leveling the scoring when Matias Palacios flicked on at the near post, and Gustavo Alex cleared the ball off the line.