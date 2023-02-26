Sharjah crowned UAE Super Cup champions

Saez, a visitor to the meeting in the past, ended up winning one race and finishing second in two others, including the Round 4 finale
Sharjah defeated Al Ain 1-0 at Al Maktoum Stadium to claim the UAE Super Cup title for the second time.
Sharjah went ahead in the 29th minute with an own goal from Laba Kodjo, who inadvertently turned Caio Lucas' header into his net.
Eleven minutes after the break, Caio Lucas came close to doubling his side's lead, but his powerful low effort was parried out by goalkeeper Khalid Eisa.
Al Ain should have scored the equalizer in the 59th minute when Laba Kodjo steered a powerful header, but Adel Alhosani brilliantly saved it.
The ADNOC Pro League's title holders went close to leveling the scoring when Matias Palacios flicked on at the near post, and Gustavo Alex cleared the ball off the line.
Saez, a visitor to the meeting in the past, ended up winning one race and finishing second in two others, including the Round 4 finale
Saturday's stage should result in a similar scenario with a flat finish and a bunch sprint expected before Sunday's finale on the Jebel Hafeet mountain
The Aussies trail 0-2 in the series with the third match scheduled to begin on March 1
The Dubai 2023 Grand Prix will have participation of 700 athletes from 66 nations
Leaders Arsenal face a tricky trip to Leicester, while Liverpool are looking to bounce back from a 5-2 humbling at the hands of Real Madrid when they travel to Crystal Palace
The 28-year-old will feature in the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury undercard where she takes on Perpetual Okaidah
The race acts as a pointer to the $6 million Dubai Turf on Dubai World Cup night on March 25
Cape Town's famed Table Mountain cable car lost power and left Danni Wyatt hovering helplessly above the ground