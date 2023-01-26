Trainer Seemar well-armed for Firebreak Stakes

By Team KT Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 9:08 PM

The fourth fixture of the 2023 Dubai World Cup Carnival on Friday is highlighted by the Group 3 Firebreak Stakes over a mile on dirt, a key pointer to the Group 2 $1million Godolphin Mile on Dubai World Cup night on March 25.

Eight horses have been declared including three by Champion Trainer Bhupat Seemar for whom Secret Ambition won both the Firebreak and Godolphin Mile last season

Stable jockey Tadhg O’Shea has opted to partner seasonal debutant Law Of Peace for Secret Ambition’s owner Naser Askar. Already a dual handicap winner over course and distance, the 6 year-old gelded son of Shamardal finished the last campaign with a flourish, winning over this track and trip, followed by a 1600m turf success here before going to Abu Dhabi to score over 2200m in the Listed Abu Dhabi Championship.

He is joined in the field by his stable companions Discovery Island, the mount of Antonio Fresu, and Imperial Empire.

A course and distance winner on this card last year, Fresu’s mount was runner-up in the Group 2 Al Maktoum Challenge R1 on his seasonal debut 21 days ago but was beaten by Law Of Peace, again over this track and trip, when chasing him home in late February last year.

Imperial Empire has been well beaten on his two outings during the current campaign but is thrice a 1400m winner on the Meydan dirt having shed his maiden tag on the course’s turf track, over 1600m.

Seemar said: “Obviously Law Of Peace is returning to action and is drawn widest of all which is not ideal but he will be held up to challenge late anyway, so it is not that big an issue.

“Discovery Island was beaten by Law Of Peace last season but I think he is a better horse now and his second in the first round of the Al Maktoum Challenge was very good.

“Over 1200m in the Group 3 Dubawi Stakes, Imperial Empire was basically outsprinted early on and just could not get involved. He should be happier back up in trip.

Doug Watson also saddles three, all who ran in the aforementioned Al Maktoum Challenge R1.

Pat Dobbs, who was suspended on that occasion, choosing Everfast, third in that race, two and a half lengths behind Discovery Island but almost three lengths ahead of stablemate Prince Eiji, partnered by Sam Hitchcott as is the case here.

Well beaten that day, in ninth, was the third Watson representative, Thegreatcollection, the mount of Adrie de Vries on Friday.

Heavy Metal completed the Firebreak Stakes/Godolphin Mile double in 2018 for Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, who has two chances this year, Salem bin Ghadayer saddling a pair of UAE debutants in the shape of Ever Given, the choice of Mickael Barzalona, and Mister Saint Paul.

The fixture also includes two Listed races on turf, the 1800m Jumeirah Classic for three year-olds and the 1200m Dubai Sprint, Godolphin’s Man Of Promise seeking to complete a hat trick in the latter for Charlie Appleby and William Buick.

Runner-up, behind stable companion Lazuli, in his 1000m return three weeks ago, this extra 200m is more to his liking and he has a high draw, normally favoured on the straight sprint track.

Appleby said: “He has definitely improved having had that run and is well drawn in 14. Returning to 1200m will play to his strengths and I feel he is the one they all have to beat.”