Second T20I: India beat Australia in shortened game to level series

Captain Rohit Sharma scores unbeaten 46

Indian captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the second T20 International against Australia in Nagpur on Friday. — AFP

By AFP Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 9:33 PM

Skipper Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 46 as India beat Australia by six wickets in the shortened second T20 International in Nagpur on Friday to level the series 1-1.

A wet outfield delayed the start and cut play to eight overs a side.

Earlier, Matthew Wade's unbeaten 20-ball 43 propelled Australia to 90-5.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch hit a 15-ball 31 before an impressive spell by left-arm spinner Axar Patel put a brake on Australia's scoring.

Patel finished with 2-13 and was the most impressive bowler for India.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who returned to the team on Friday, took one wicket for 23 runs.

Rohit Sharma's men lost the first in the three-match series against the visitors by four wickets on Tuesday after Wade's blistering 21-ball 45 helped the visitors chase down the formidable 209-run victory target.

The hosts made two changes in the shortened game, with the return of their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant in place of pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav.

Australia also made two changes, with Daniel Sams replacing Nathan Ellis and Sean Abbott coming in for Josh Inglis.

Brief scores:

India beat Australia by 6 wickets.

Australia: 90-5 in 20 overs (Matthew Wade 43 not out, Aaron Finch 31; Axar Patel 2-13)

India: 92-4 in 7.2 overs (Rohit Sharma 46 not out; Adam Zampa 3-16)

Toss: India