Sebastien Loeb takes lead in Rallye Du Maroc

The result lifted Loeb from seventh overnight into an outright lead

Sebastien Loeb in action. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 6:38 PM

Sebastien Loeb powered his way to a brilliant stage victory for Bahrain Raid Xtreme to take the lead in the Rallye Du Maroc on Monday, as the Prodrive Hunters dominated proceedings in the Western Sahara desert.

The nine-time World Rally champion won the 315-kms competitive section from Agadir to Tan-Tan by 10 mins 15 secs from BRX team-mate, Orly Terranova, with Guerlain Chicherit in another Hunter completing the top three on a dramatic day in Morocco.

The result lifted Loeb from seventh overnight into an outright lead by eight seconds from Terranova, with Chicherit just 4 mins 12 secs away in third place overall.

Most significantly, the French star finished the day with a massive 33 mins 18 secs advantage over Qatar’s Nasser Al Attiyah, his fierce rival in the battle to become the first World Rally-Raid (W2RC) champion.