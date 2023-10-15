Saudi Diary: Not the final day we had hoped for in Jeddah, either for myself or for the Crushers GC says Lahiri

By Anirban Lahiri Published: Sun 15 Oct 2023, 9:00 PM

Today’s final round was quite a forgettable day for both myself and the Crushers GC Team in the $25 million 54-hole LIV Golf – Jeddah presented by Roshn held at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club at King Abdullah Economic City.

One of our worst Sunday’s of the season.

I shot a one over par 71 – to go with my first two rounds of 72 and 67 to finish on level par 210 for the week. I struggled with my focus and my energy.

I started on hole eight and bogeyed my first hole, which was a sign of things to come. On 14 and 15 - I went double bogey – bogey to continue with my challenges. I eagled hole two and birdied four to keep my spirits up.

I hit a couple of nice shots in the round – but it was always an uphill struggle.

As a team we were all disappointed – not quite down in the dumps – sometimes that can happen.

Our Captain Bryson DeChambeau shot a level par 70, Charles Howell III a 68 and Paul Casey a best of the Crushers 66.

Bryson DeChambeau. - USA TODAY Sports File

Crushers GC finished in sixth place with a final round six under par – after starting the day with a two-stroke lead – it just shows how this format can turn things around so easily.

Congratulations to the winners here in LIV Golf – Jeddah, Brooks Koepka winning the individual title in a play-off with Talor Gooch and the Fireballs GC winning the team.

I and we will need time to reflect on how the individual season has finished with 13 events ticked off – see who is safe for next year and who has lost their cards.

Everything happens so fast in LIV Golf – especially with the shotgun starts. You can see where you are as well as the Team through on-course scoreboards – but apart from that there is literally too much noise and too much information can be a distraction.

We leave for Miami in a few hours – rest on Tuesday and come together on Wednesday – re-energised and ready for a big week in Miami for the $50 million LIV Golf Team Championship.

Safe travels and see you all soon!

Indian Anirban, 36 years-old, is a Dubai based Dubai Golden VISA Awardee, and has 18 professional wins around the world.