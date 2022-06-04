Enjoy our faster App experience
Ruud to face Nadal in French Open final

Becomes the first Norwegian man to reach a Grand Slam final

Norway's Casper Ruud during the semifinal against Croatia's Marin Cilic on Friday. — AFP
By AFP

Published: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 12:27 AM

Casper Ruud became the first Norwegian man to reach a Grand Slam final on Friday when he set-up a French Open title clash with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal.

World No.8 Ruud defeated Croatia's Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in a semifinal which was held up when a protester ran onto the court and tied herself by the neck to the net.

She wore a shirt which bore the slogan: "We have 1028 days left" before being eventually cut free by security staff.

The match resumed after a 15-minute delay.


