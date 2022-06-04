Ruud to face Nadal in French Open final

Potts took a superb four wickets for 13 runs in 9.2 overs, a reward for a challenging line and length
Sports1 day ago
Casper Ruud became the first Norwegian man to reach a Grand Slam final on Friday when he set-up a French Open title clash with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal.
World No.8 Ruud defeated Croatia's Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in a semifinal which was held up when a protester ran onto the court and tied herself by the neck to the net.
She wore a shirt which bore the slogan: "We have 1028 days left" before being eventually cut free by security staff.
The match resumed after a 15-minute delay.
Potts took a superb four wickets for 13 runs in 9.2 overs, a reward for a challenging line and length
Sports1 day ago
The Spaniard faces Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the semifinal
Sports1 day ago
The Pole will take on American Coco Gauff, who became the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004
Sports1 day ago
The two-time World Cup winners will play friendlies in Abu Dhabi as part of their preparations
Sports1 day ago
The mayhem outside the Stade de France stadium ahead of the final, raised questions over the capacity of Paris to host the Olympic Games in 2024
Sports2 days ago
A second spell at Juventus — where he won four Serie A titles — may well be on Pogba’s menu
Sports2 days ago
England hope the attacking approach McCullum pioneered while kick-starting a New Zealand revival will rub off on his new team
Sports2 days ago
The Spaniard is still on track for a record-extending 22nd men’s Grand Slam title
Sports2 days ago