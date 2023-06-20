Royal Ascot: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid times in right with historic Queen Anne victory

Derby-winning owner pays tribute to trainer Kevin Ryan and jockey Neil Callan after his big-race success

Neil Callan celebrates aboard Triple Time after winning the Queen Anne Stakes on Tuesday, - Reuters

Published: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 6:36 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 6:39 PM

Leslie Wilson Jr

leslie@khaleejtimes.com

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum flew the flag for Dubai connections ay at Royal Ascot on Tuesday when Triple Time pulled off a stunning win in the Queen Anne Stakes, the opening day’s highlight.

By no means a stranger to big-race success having won the Epsom Derby in 1998 with High Rise, Sheikh Mohammed was rewarded for his commitment to producing high-quality racehorses having bred Triple Time out of champion racehorse, Frankel.

Sent off at long odds of 33/1 Triple Time found a willing ally in Irish jockey Neil Callan who rode an absolute belter to see off Frankie Dettori aboard the second favourite, Inspiral, by a neck.

Neil Callan riding Triple Time on their way to winning the Queen Anne Stakes from second placed Frankie Dettori riding Inspiral - Reuters

Dettori appeared to have the race won approaching the final furlong but Triple Time was all guts and glory under an inspired Callan as he clawed his way back into the race with every telling stride.

“I always leave the planning to the trainer (Jevin Ryan) because he knows what is best for the horse,” Sheikh Mohammed told ITV racing.

“We always liked this horse but we were patient with him and waited for the right race because he does not act on soft ground. The Queen Anne was the one.

“Full credit to the jockey he rode a perfect race even though it was close,” he added.

“I’m speechless for once, and a bit emotional,” said Callan. “It’s some feeling Royal Ascot."

Ryan backed up that sentiment when he said:: “It wasn’t a surprise to us, we’ve always had a lot of faith in him (Triple Time). We had a plan in our head and Neil delivered it to a tee.”

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla are during the Royal procession. - Reuters

Godolphin’s Modern Games ran a big race for jockey William Buick to finish fourth, with stable companion Native Trail back in eighth under James Doyle.

Irish born Callan, who has sampled big race success around the world and most importantly in Germany, Italy and Hong Kong was champion jockey in Bahrain during the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 racing seasons.

Callan returned to Britain in 2021 after a seven-year stint in Hong Kong and added: “When I came back from Hong Kong I didn’t know what to expect, you’re not guaranteed anything in this game, but I’m lucky Kevin Ryan gave me a bit of support.

"He was so confident in this horse, he said he’s the best he’s ever trained, so it’s fantastic.”