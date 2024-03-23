RCB'S Karthik shrugs off Chennai defeat and backs deep batting line-up to fire

IPL 2024: Music maestros AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam leave Chennai audience in awe at epic opening ceremony
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances
Royal Challengers Bengaluru began their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with a defeat by champions Chennai Super Kings after a top-order collapse, but Dinesh Karthik believes it is only a matter of time before his fellow batsmen deliver.
Bengaluru boasts two of the world's most consistent players in Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, but the opening pair failed to build on their good starts in Friday's game after making 21 and 35 while the explosive Glenn Maxwell fell for a first-ball duck.
Rajat Patidar was also dismissed for zero and Cameron Green managed only 18, becoming Chennai paceman Mustafizur Rahman's fourth wicket of the evening.
"When you have a long batting lineup, ideally what you want to be doing is putting pressure throughout. That's what we tried to do, play shots," Karthik told reporters about the team's aggressive approach early on.
Bengaluru staged a valiant comeback thanks to Anuj Rawat's 25-ball 48 and Karthik's 26-ball 38 in a 95-run stand lower down to guide the team to 173-6 in 20 overs, but hosts Chennai chased down the total with six wickets and eight balls left.
"Sometimes it becomes important for the backend players to soak up the pressure, try and see what's required at that stage. That's what Anuj and I did," Karthik added.
"Having said that, I'm sure most of these batters are high pedigree, they're playing international cricket and playing so well that they're dominating international cricket," he added. "If they keep their form continuing and not lose wickets like we lost today (Friday) then we can see some big scores."
Chennai bowling consultant Eric Simons heaped praise on Bangladesh's Mustafizur, who claimed 4-29 in four overs.
"It was always about the conditions and the balance of the side that we would like a left-armer, something we have worked with for a while, somebody that brings something different," Simons said.
"We just felt that he does suit the conditions, but it's the simplicity of the plan we put in place. It has always been the hallmark of the way we go about our stuff. He executed beautifully."
ALSO READ
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances
Mentor Gautam Gambhir's partnership with head coach and shrewd tactician Chandrakant Pandit will be the key to KKR's revival
It has taken 15 months of hard work, courage and determination for wicket-keeper batter to be ready to lead DC again
The competition will determine two spots at this year’s ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Bangladesh
Dubai born Natalii Gupta topped the female aggregate division for the two UAE 54-hole events
The star batter has had good family time off and is fresh with energy says the team's director of cricket
The exercise rider at Zabeel Stables remains high-spirited after the accident and will be rooting for the 'playful' horse on Dubai World Cup day
Rivals have separate agendas as they usher in another season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday