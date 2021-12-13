Raducanu tests positive for Covid-19, out of exhibition event in Abu Dhabi

FIA Vice President for Sport Mohammed Ben Sulayem pays tribute to F1 marshals, officials as new award arrives from FIA
Sports1 day ago
U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss this week’s Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, the 19-year-old Briton said on Monday.
Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win a major when she triumphed at Flushing Meadows in September, was due to face Olympics singles gold medallist Belinda Bencic at the December 16-18 event.
“I was very much looking forward to playing in front of the fans here in Abu Dhabi, but unfortunately after testing positive for Covid-19, I will have to postpone until the next opportunity,” Raducanu said.
“I’m isolating as per rules and hopefully will be able to get back soon.”
Organisers said that they are looking at “alternative top female competitors” to replace Raducanu at the event.
Men’s world No.6 Rafa Nadal and last year’s U.S. Open winner Dominic Thiem are set to return from their injury lay-offs in Abu Dhabi.
Britain’s Andy Murray, Russian Andrey Rublev, Norway’s Casper Ruud and Canadian Denis Shapovalov will also participate in the event before the 2022 competitive season kicks off in Australia. — Reuters
FIA Vice President for Sport Mohammed Ben Sulayem pays tribute to F1 marshals, officials as new award arrives from FIA
Sports1 day ago
Manchester City edge 10-man Wolves, while Chelsea see off Leeds
Sports1 day ago
The Australian driver stormed from 10th to third, ensuring himself a podium finish and his third title in three years
Sports1 day ago
The Dutchman bests title rival Lewis Hamilton in qualifying at the Yas Marina Circuit
Sports2 days ago
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton says the Yas Marina Circuit is free-flowing and more enjoyable, while the changes have also made a positive first impression on four-time champion Sebastian Vettel
Sports2 days ago
The Briton steered his Mercedes around the revised 5.2km layout of the Yas Marina track in one minute, 23.274 seconds, beating his Red Bull rival by 0.214 seconds
Sports2 days ago
The victory banished the odour of defeat from the Brisbane venue where Australia, under former skipper Tim Paine, lost the series-decider to an under-strength India in January
Sports2 days ago
A bit of banter from the new captain was all Nathan Lyon needed to end his 11-month wait to move from 399 Test wickets and become just the third Australian to hit the 400 milestone
Sports2 days ago