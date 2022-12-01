Quality Dubai Creek Mile field highlights Meydan race card

All eyes will be on the classy Military Law who returns to action after an absence of close to two years

Military Law. — Dubai Racing Club

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 12:02 AM

Meydan Racecourse kicks off a bumper weekend on the flat when they host a quality seven-race card on the eve of UAE National Day where the highlight is the Listed Dubai Creek Mile.

The honour of hosting a race meeting on Friday to mark the 51st anniversary since the Emirates came on the world map goes to Al Ain Racecourse, the newest of the country’s five race tracks.

A key contest for trainers to gauge the early-season form of their big-race hopefuls, the Creek Mile looks like a strong renewal with the likes of Military Law, Kafoo, Golden Goal, and Capezzano among 12 contenders who will line up on the Meydan dirt at 8.20 pm.

Doug Watson, the former champion trainer in the UAE who has saddled two of the last three winners of the race with The Greatcollection (2020) and Strained (2018), is mob-handed with a quartet of hopefuls.

Now in his seventh season of racing The Greatcollection (Adrie de Vries) proudly leads the Watson squad which also includes Golden Goal (Sam Hitchcott) last season’s Group 2 Al Maktoum Challenge Round 1 scorer, the well-bred son of top sire Dubawi, Prince Eiji (Pat Dobbs) and Everfast (Pat Cosgrave).

Reigning champion trainer Bhupat Seemar sends out Kafoo (Tadhg O’Shea), who was a two-time winner last term. The son of imposing Dubai World Cup winner Curlin, was third behind Golden Goal in, Round 1 of the Al Maktoum Challenge and fourth in Round 3.

All eyes will be on the classy Military Law who returns to action after an absence of close to two years having last been seen finished a creditable sixth to the brilliant Mishriff in the $20 million Saudi Cup in 2021 in Riyadh.

He was all set to contest the 2021 Group 1 Dubai World Cup but was cruelly withdrawn when he unshipped his jockey before the start of the race.

It is a proven fact that Military Law likes the Meydan dirt on the evidence of his Group 2 Al Maktoum Challenge Round 1 victory for trainer Musabbeh Al Mheiri and Antonio Fresu.

Fazza Stables handler Salem bin Ghadayer keeps the faith in stable flag-bearer Capezzano, a Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge Round 3 winner on Super Saturday, who reportedly is in good shape even though he is getting on in age and is currently eight years old.

Another interesting contender is Atletico El Culano, a 2400m Group One winner in his native Uruguay, who is the first UAE runner for trainer Julio Olascoaga.