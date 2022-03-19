Proscape Panthers win Tanseeq Investment Premier League title

As many as eight teams participated in the tournament

Proscape Panthers, winners of the Tanseeq Investment Premier League 2022 on Saturday. — Photo by Shihab

By Team KT Published: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 11:55 PM Last updated: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 11:57 PM

Proscape Panthers beat Transmech Tuskers by six wickets in the final to win the Tanseeq Investment Premier League title at the Vision Cricket Ground, Sharjah, on Saturday.

Batting first, Transmech Tuskers made 150 for three in 15 overs in the thrilling final match of the tournament.

Proscape Panthers celebrate their victory against Transmech Tuskers on Saturday. — Photo by Shihab

Chasing the stiff target, the Panthers were in complete control and eventually reached home in 14.2 overs, losing four wickets.

Proscape Panthers celebrate their victory against Transmech Tuskers on Saturday. — Photo by Shihab

The league matches and the semifinals were played at the Skyline University, Sharjah, while the grand finale was staged at the Vision Cricket Ground, Sharjah.

Naser Ahmed, Group CEO of Tanseeq Investment, was the chief guest in the final.