Proscape Panthers win Tanseeq Investment Premier League title

Abu Dhabi Showdown Week will be the third blockbuster event held as part of a five-year partnership and will be headlined by UFC 281 to be held at Etihad Arena
Sports1 day ago
Proscape Panthers beat Transmech Tuskers by six wickets in the final to win the Tanseeq Investment Premier League title at the Vision Cricket Ground, Sharjah, on Saturday.
Batting first, Transmech Tuskers made 150 for three in 15 overs in the thrilling final match of the tournament.
Chasing the stiff target, the Panthers were in complete control and eventually reached home in 14.2 overs, losing four wickets.
As many as eight teams participated in the tournament.
The league matches and the semifinals were played at the Skyline University, Sharjah, while the grand finale was staged at the Vision Cricket Ground, Sharjah.
Naser Ahmed, Group CEO of Tanseeq Investment, was the chief guest in the final.
Sports1 day ago
In the other ties, Rangers play Portuguese club Braga and RB Leipzig will face Atalanta
Sports1 day ago
The European champions are currently operating under a special licence and are now effectively controlled by the British government
Sports1 day ago
The Court of Arbitration for Sport is still to rule on the legal basis of the ban, but a decision is not expected for several weeks at least
Sports1 day ago
Liverpool were drawn to play Benfica as all three remaining English clubs were kept apart and Bayern Munich were paired with Spanish side Villarreal
Sports1 day ago
Pakistan captain Babar Azam came up with a brilliant rearguard against the Australians
Sports2 days ago
They spearhead the run-chase after Deccan Gladiators—MGM had posted an impressive 174 for 7 in 20 overs
Sports2 days ago
Team UAE clinch the 54-hole GCC Golf Championship, Junior Division
Sports2 days ago