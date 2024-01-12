Promising field for this week’s Junior Dubai Desert Classic

Teenage Grand Slam champion feeling no pressure as she bids to add the Melbourne title to the US Open she won last year
Anca Mathieu returns for another shot at victory in the second Junior Dubai Desert Classic which will be played on Saturday and Sunday.
Anca will be joined by promising golfers from England, France, India, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Sweden who will play alongside local talent in the 36-hole event over the Faldo and Majlis Courses at Emirates Golf Club.
With the HERO Dubai Desert Classic just a few days away the excitement is building with the draw for the 36-hole Junior event being published. A full field of 54 golfers, both boys and girls, all aged 18 and under on the day of the first round will compete.
Round one is over the Faldo Course, in a shotgun start format at 5 pm and the second round sees a two-tee start from 7.30 am on the Majlis Course.
The title will go to the best gross winner who will win a bundle of prizes including a Callaway Driver ‘Custom Fit’ Experience during the tournament week, an invite to the Shubhankar Sharma Junior Invitational in India in 2024 as well as an invite to the Faldo Series Grand Final 2024 at Al Ain.
Other prizes are sponsored by Callaway and Odyssey.
Anca (Emirates Golf Club) won one of the Divisional Awards in 2023. Other notables include Thomas Nesbitt (Yas Links), Dominic Morton (Trump International) as well as Jamie Camero (The Els Club).
Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the HERO Dubai Desert Classic, commented: “The game of golf is growing at a rapid pace around the world, and it is no different in the Middle East region with a large number of young players taking to the courses every week.
“As organizers of the HERO Dubai Desert Classic, we are committed to nurturing young talent and developing the sport’s stars of tomorrow regularly and the 2024 Junior Dubai Desert Classic reaffirms this.
ALSO READ
“Not only can juniors look forward to a unique opportunity of playing at world-class facilities in a professional-like tournament setting at the Emirates Golf Club but playing against the best young talents in the region will help their game to the next level,” added Corkill.
Khaleej Times is a partner of the 2024 HERO Dubai Desert Classic.
Teenage Grand Slam champion feeling no pressure as she bids to add the Melbourne title to the US Open she won last year
The 'Sharjah's Week of the Stars' will continue its activities on Friday
My fellow pro in the group, Pablo Larrazabal also shot a 70 and we could not feed off each other
The Serbian tries his hand in cricket while the Aussie captain shocks the 'Joker' with his return shot in tennis
Northern Irishman says he did a good job of managing my misses to make a stunning start to race to Dubai title defence
Uruguan-born 36-year-old striker Bruno Fornaroli could be the ace in the pace
South African star feels that the legendary Rohit and Virat are needed to help India win the T20 World Cup
Team coach says he's looking to see who is going to stand up and take responsibility and handle the pressure