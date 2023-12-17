Girl power on display as UAE's Jamie wins World Amateur Junior Championship

Winners of the UAE World Amateur Junior Championship in Ras Al Khaimah, Jamie Camero (left) and Cameron Mukherjee (right) with General Manager of Al Hamra Golf Club, Paul Booth. - Supplied photo

Published: Sun 17 Dec 2023, 11:59 PM

Jamie Camero, representing the UAE, and playing out of The Els Club, Dubai, shot a final round four under par 68, for a 54-hole total of 210, six under par to win the overall and Girl’s Divisions of the UAE World Amateur Junior Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah.

Camero, 17 years-old, and playing off a + 3.3 handicap, was two back of 13 year-old Lucy Lin (Cyprus) going into the final round.

She started par and double – to slip three shots behind the leader.

Camero then had six birdies in a clean card on the remaining 16 holes – for a three shot victory from Lin – who shot a 73. Third place in the Girl’s Division, nine shots back – was Zurich Kankpornvasin, representing Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi.

Camero’s 68 was the best score of the day, in either the Boy’s or Girl’s Divisions, by three shots.

Camero told Khaleej Times after her round, ‘After yesterday’s second round I was not happy with my short game – so I stopped off on the way home to Du/bai at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club where there was an EGF prize presentation and I worked on some chipping and pitching. It made a difference for today and, apart from the second hole – I was very pleased with my overall game.’

Camero will now take a short break from tournament golf over Christmas and then play in the Sharjah Ladies’ Open and the Junior Dubai Desert Classic in January, before representing the UAE in the Asia Pacific Golf Championship in Thailand in early February.

Cameron Mukherjee, playing off a +4 handicap, representing Gullane Golf Club in Scotland, started the day one shot ahead of his elder brother, 18 year-old, Oliver – with both players shooting final rounds 74 - for a one stroke victory for the 15 year-old finishing bogey – bogey par, against Oliver’s double – birdie – par finish.

Leading UAE player in the Boy’s Division was Adrian Larsson (The Els Club) in tied third with rounds of 71, 76 and 72 to be three over par – alongside Louis Klein (Czechia), a regular winter visitor to Dubai for off-season training.

Entries were open to players aged 18 and under – it is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event supported by The R&A as well as an EGF Junior Order of Merit Qualifier and is sanctioned by the EGF.

Final Results

Boy’s Division (6,989 yards. Par 72).

C. Mukherjee (Scot) 67. 73. 74. 214.

O. Mukherjee (Scot) 71. 70. 74. 215.

L. Klein (Czechia) 74. 72. 73. 219.

A. Larsson (The Els Club, Dubai) 71. 76. 72. 219.

Girl’s Division (5,815 yards. Par 72).

J. Camero (UAE) 72. 70. 68. 210.

L. Lin (Cyprus) 72. 68. 73. 213.

Z. Kanokpornvasin (SBGC) 72. 76. 74. 222.

L. Gupta (Ind) 71. 75. 78. 224.

I. Hall (UK) 76. 72. 79. 227.