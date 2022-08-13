Premier League: Man United bottom of the table after thrashing by Brentford

Cricket Australia said US$30,000 would be donated as a gesture of support after the men's squad saw the crisis first-hand
Erik ten Hag's bad start as Manchester United manager descended into an embarrassment as Brentford thrashed the Red Devils 4-0 on Saturday.
The former Ajax boss' reign began with Brighton's first ever win at Old Trafford last weekend, but much worse was to come as the Bees punished a series of errors to score four times in the first 35 minutes.
The result left United at the foot of the Premier League table.
Cricket Australia said US$30,000 would be donated as a gesture of support after the men's squad saw the crisis first-hand
Hasan’s indifferent form in white-ball cricket finally forced the selectors to drop the fast bowler and include uncapped pacer Naseem Shah in the white-ball format
The 33-year-old shared an Instagram story where he is seen sprinting, wearing a Manchester City jersey, at an indoor facility on Thursday
Rahul will also lead the side with Shikhar Dhawan named vice-captain
The French striker's goal took him to 324 for the Spanish side, one more than Raul
The FIA President has discussed the issue with all 20 drivers and 10 team principals within F1
The six franchises have finalised contracting players through their option to ‘Directly Acquire Players’
The tennis legend was emotional in her on-court remarks to the crowd, saying it had been an "interesting" week