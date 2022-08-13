Premier League: Man United bottom of the table after thrashing by Brentford

The Red Devils had lost to Brighton last weekend

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo after the defeat against Brentford on Saturday. – AP

By AFP Published: Sat 13 Aug 2022, 10:40 PM

Erik ten Hag's bad start as Manchester United manager descended into an embarrassment as Brentford thrashed the Red Devils 4-0 on Saturday.

The former Ajax boss' reign began with Brighton's first ever win at Old Trafford last weekend, but much worse was to come as the Bees punished a series of errors to score four times in the first 35 minutes.

The result left United at the foot of the Premier League table.