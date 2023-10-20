Pink is the New Green initiative adds a splash of colour to Arabian Ranches Golf Club

UFC has a long-standing relationship with Abu Dhabi, having staged 18 events in the region since 2010
In support of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Arabian Ranches Golf Club recently hosted the Pink is the New Green golf event.
The tournament’s objective was to create awareness for the battle against breast cancer while promoting women’s participation in the game of golf.
On top of the leader board was the team of Laurie Youssef, Johanna Griffin, Alison Albon and Fiona Donaldson combining for a Stableford score of 114 points.
Their scorecard consisted of halves of 61 points and 53 points - dominating the field throughout the round against the runners-up team of Abby Amaro, Marjorie Maulit, Ratnawati Mohamad Bujang, and Laira Taylor by a margin of four points.
The event also included various on-course special events which were won by Alison Albon (Closest to the Pin), Abby Amaro (Longest Drive) and Ingrid Kruidenier (Straightest Drive).
A special prize for the day was also awarded to the team with the most impressive outfits to resemble the support for the drive, and was awarded to the team of Elli Oschmann, Sheila Alban, Karen Latham, and Jane Armitage along with their renowned ‘Greater Flamingo.’
The format for the event was an Individual Stableford played over 18 holes with combined scores of the players forming team scorecard at each hole of play with full course handicap.
The tournament attracted a significant entry of fourball teams from different clubs and societies in the UAE.
Results
Team Winners: Laurie Youssef Johanna Griffin Alison Albon Fiona Donaldson
Runners-up: Abby Amaro Marjorie Maulit Ratnawati Mohamad Bujang Laira Taylor
