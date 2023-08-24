New breakaway federation hopes to save boxing from Olympic Games expulsion

Special Olympics UAE signed an MoU with Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation who will work together to conduct awareness campaigns
World Boxing, a new body seeking International Olympic Committee (IOC) recognition to run the sport, announced the approval of six new members on Thursday, piling more pressure on the suspended and embattled International Boxing Association (IBA).
The national federations of Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Honduras and Sweden joined the new breakaway sports body, bringing the total number of members to 12.
World Boxing launched in April with a mission to keep boxing at the heart of the Olympic movement amid fears it might be excluded from future Games over the IBA's failure to implement reforms.
"World Boxing continues to attract high calibre national federations that want to emulate our principles and endorse our policies to put the boxers first and operate with rigorous governance practices," World Boxing Secretary General Simon Toulson said in a statement.
"We are receiving more and more interest and requests from National Federations and boxing organisations to join World Boxing on a weekly basis."
New Zealand Boxing, Boxing Australia, England Boxing, GB Boxing and the Dutch Boxing Federation as well as the United States are already members.
The IOC has stripped the recognition of the Russian-led IBA over its failure to meet a set of governance, financial and sports reforms.
ALSO READ
It had already suspended the IBA in 2019 over governance, finance, refereeing and ethical issues.
Full members of World Boxing will have voting rights at the inaugural congress in November.
Special Olympics UAE signed an MoU with Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation who will work together to conduct awareness campaigns
The 27-year-old held off world record holder and Olympic silver medallist Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia to win the gold
Richardson recorded a championship record of 10.65sec to stun the far more experienced Jamaican powerhouse duo of Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
The teenager became only the second Indian to reach the final of the World Cup after the legendary Viswanathan Anand
The sport's popularity has soared with the rise of fighters from across the Middle East and the establishment of a national MMA foundation to develop Saudi Arabian talent
Baggio Ali Walsh can't wait to fight at Madison Square Garden with his next bout on a Professional Fighters League card
A new category for 'Best Sports Mother' has been introduced this year
In recognition of his astounding contribution to horse racing in the UK, the late Saudi Prince became only the second ‘Special Contributor’ to be inducted into the elite establishment after Queen Elizabeth II