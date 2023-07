Netherlands grabs last qualifying spot for ICC Cricket World Cup

Scotland beaten by four wickets in the final fixture at the preliminary tournament played in Zimbabwe

Netherlands' Bas de Leede iscored a match-winning century. AFP-

By Reuters Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 10:03 PM

Bas de Leede struck a superb 123 as Netherlands sealed qualification for the 50-over Cricket World Cup in India with a four-wicket victory over Scotland on Thursday in their final fixture at the preliminary tournament played in Zimbabwe.

Netherlands needed to chase down their victory target of 278 in 44 overs to not only win the game but also leap-frog Scotland into second place in the table on net run rate.

It was a feat they achieved in 42.5 overs to join Sri Lanka as the second qualifiers from the preliminary tournament.

Netherlands will appear at a fifth World Cup and their first since 2011. This year’s global finals will be staged from Oct. 5-Nov. 19.

The Dutch join Sri Lanka in reaching the sport's quadrennial showpiece which is being hosted by India in October and November.

"We had a look at the targets, where we wanted to be at the halfway point," De Leede said at the post-match presentation.

"The rate was 10 to 11 runs per over, so we had to go into T20 mode and try and score as many runs as we could and see where it would take us.

"It's amazing, I can't describe the feeling, it's going to be one big party tonight!"

Netherlands elected to field and restricted Scotland to 277 for nine in their 50 overs on a good batting wicket. In-form Brandon McMullen smashed 106 for the Scots, his second century of the qualifiers, while De Leede took 5-52.

The Dutch were up with the rate for most of their innings, knowing they had only 44 overs to achieve their target, and a burst from De Leede sealed the win to cap a fine individual performance.

It was his first One-Day International century as he finished with 123 from 92 balls, run out with his team two runs short of their target.

"I'm honestly buzzing right down, just sitting with the boys, I'm shaking," Netherlands seamer Logan van Beek said. "We have tried to build a culture, each one of us brought our own spirit.

"We overcame all obstacles, no-one gave us a shot, but now we're going to the World Cup. All hail Bas de Leede."

Scotland captain Richie Berrington said coming up short in the final game was "really tough to take".

"The guys will certainly be hurting right now," he said.

"I'm extremely proud of the guys for the fight we showed throughout this tournament. Unfortunately, today wasn't quite enough and we also have to give credit to their guys, the way they played.

"I think we probably, just maybe, weren't as disciplined as we have been."

Scotland, who enjoyed wins over Test sides Zimbabwe, West Indies and Ireland at the qualifier.

Brief scores

ICC World Cup Qualifier - Super Six, Bulawayo

Scotland 277-9 (50 overs): McMullen 106, Berrington 64, Mackintosh 38*; De Leede 5-52

Netherlands 278-6 (42.5 overs): De Leede 123, Singh 40; Leask 2-42