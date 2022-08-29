Neeraj Chopra gifts his Tokyo gold medal-winning javelin to Olympic Museum

The Indian national record-holder said he hoped to inspire the younger generation to keep working hard towards their dreams

With Neeraj Chopra back in the field once again, the star javelin thrower donated his Tokyo 2020 gold medal-winning javelin to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland on Saturday, and said that he is hopeful that its presence can serve as an inspiration for the younger generation.

The track and field athlete was also joined by Olympic old medallist shooting star Abhinav Bindra.

"It was an honour to visit and donate my Tokyo 2020 javelin to the Olympic Museum yesterday. I hope its presence can inspire the younger generation to keep working hard towards their dreams," tweeted Chopra.

He further highlighted that Bindra's presence made the event more special for him.

"The occasion was even more special because I had Abhinav Bindra sir with me," he added.

Chopra's javelin joined Bindra's triumphant rifle from Beijing 2008 in the Olympic heritage collection held at the Museum — a rich patrimonial collection aimed at securing the Olympic legacy and inspiring future generations.

"I'm grateful for this occasion. It is a privilege to join the hallowed galleries of the Olympic Museum, a space where the most iconic moments from Olympic history are showcased. For any athlete, it is a great honour to be able to inspire others," Chopra said in a statement to Indian Olympic association.

The 23-year-old Chopra threw 87.58 m in his second attempt, winning the gold medal as the reigning Olympic champion, and he is also the Indian national record-holder.

Chopra was the first track and field athlete ever to win a gold medal for India at the Games, and the second individual Indian to do so, after Bindra's win in the men's 10-metre air rifle event at Beijing 2008.

