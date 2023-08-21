NBA star hails UAE's passion for basketball

NBA stars admired the passion for basketball in the UAE as the USA Men's National Team emerged winners of the International Basketball Week and USA Basketball Showcase.

The US recorded a thrilling 99-91 victory over Germany in the final game at the packed Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

In a high-octane game and setting the stage for the upcoming 2023 FIBA Men's World Cup, the USA team weathered Germany's early advantage that saw them led by as many 16 points in the third quarter, before managing to regain the advantage.

With Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) and Austin Reaves (LALakers) helping Team USA crawl back, it was Anthony Edwards who ultimately sealed the 99-91 victory.

In front of a raucous crowd on the final night of USA Basketball Showcase, Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) fed off the energy of the fans to score two key three-pointers as the USA Team finished the game strong.

For Germany, Denis Schroder (Toronto Raptors) led the team with 16 points, with fellow NBA star Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic) scored 17.

The energy and enthusiasm in the arena were palpable as fans cheered for their respective teams, setting the stage for an intense showdown on the court.

"Being in a different country, I was surprised when a fan shouted my name, it was special to me and would never take that for granted. One day, I will look back at this moment with a smile," Reaves said of Abu Dhabi's basketball fans.

"This is one of the most important games for us in preparation for the World Cup. We faced a talented team in Germany with them having many NBA players in the squad. This win felt good."

The International Basketball Week and USA Basketball Showcase have been a celebration of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and unparalleled athleticism, while demonstrating once again the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi's continuous endeavours to shine a light on the UAE Capital's ability and appetite to host major sporting events.

