UAE lose to New Zealand by 32 runs in third T20

The Kiwis clinched the three-match series 2-1

by

Rituraj Borkakoty

Published: Sun 20 Aug 2023, 9:37 PM

New Zealand beat the UAE by 32 runs in the third and final T20 International to clinch the series 2-1 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The Kiwis bounced back from their shock seven-run defeat in Saturday's second game with a brilliant all-round display on Sunday.

After being asked to bat first, the Tim Southee-led New Zealand made 166 for five, with Will Young (56) being the top-scorer.

In reply, the UAE managed only 134 for seven despite bowling all-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan's valiant 36-ball 42.

New Zealand won the first match by 19 runs on Thursday.

But it was overall a good display from the home team, which recorded their first-ever win over a traditional Test-playing nation in the second match.

