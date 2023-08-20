'I see a big star in him': UAE skipper lauds Aayan Afzal for match-winning spell against NZ

The Kiwis lost early wickets and sunk to 65/5 in 11.3 overs

UAE's Aayan Afzal Khan celebrates a wicket against New Zealand during the second T20I at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. — Photo by Neeraj Murali

By ANI Published: Sun 20 Aug 2023, 9:07 AM

After defeating New Zealand in the second T20I, UAE captain Muhammad Waseem lauded his team's spinner Aayan Afzal Khan for a match-winning spell that reduced the Kiwis to a modest score, saying that he sees a big star in him.

Skipper Muhammad Waseem led from the front as UAE scripted a stunning win over New Zealand in the second T20I in Dubai on Saturday to level the three-match series.

"I am very happy with the performance of my team and myself. We are always trying to win well when we win. [On Asif Khan] He is a quality player. Unlucky that he made his debut late. He has the experience and he promised me that he will finish the game, and he did it. [On Aayan Afzal Khan] I see a big star in him. Hopefully, he can be a future star for the UAE. He does not feel pressure, irrespective of who he is facing," said the skipper in a post-match presentation.

In the match, UAE put NZ to bat first. Kiwis lost early wickets and sunk to 65/5 in 11.3 overs. Opener Chad Bowes (21), the hero of the previous match Tim Seifert (7), and Mitchell Santner (1) failed to score big. Aayan caused a lot of damage to NZ's top order, taking three of these five wickets.

ALSO READ:

Then came a 53-run stand between Mark Chapman and James Neesham. The duo helped NZ cross the 100-run mark. Chapman smashed 63 in 46 balls consisting of three fours and three sixes while Neesham scored a supportive 21 in 17 balls, with two fours.

Kiwis ended the innings at 142/8 in 20 overs.

Aayan (3/20) and Muhammad Jawadullah (2/16) were among the pick of the bowlers for UAE.

Chasing 153, UAE lost Aryansh Sharma for a duck in the first over itself. But that did not affect the intent of skipper Waseem at all, who stitched a 40-run stand with Vriitya Aravind (25 in 21 balls, with three fours and two sixes) to help UAE make a comeback in the match.

Waseem played with caution initially but let his arms loose to reach his fifty in 27 balls.

He formed a 56-run stand with Asif and had scored 55 in 29 balls with four boundaries and three sixes when he was dismissed. UAE was 96/3 in 11 overs.

From then on, Asif built a match-winning stand with Basil Hameed (12*), smashing 48* in 29 balls with five fours and a six to get UAE a historic seven-wicket win with 26 balls to go.

Santner, skipper Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson got a wicket each.