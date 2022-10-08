NBA Abu Dhabi Games: Atlanta Hawks clean sweep Milwaukee Bucks

Trae Young of Atlanta Hawks (centre) goes for a layup against Milwaukee Bucks in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. — AP

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 8 Oct 2022, 11:26 PM

Trae Young scored 31 points as Atlanta Hawks made it two pre-season wins in a row by defeating Milwaukee Bucks 118-109 in the final clash of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 at the Etihad Arena on Saturday.

The Hawks had won the first game 123-113 on Thursday.

In the landmark sporting event, the capacity crowd were treated to incredible plays, stylish passes and clinically converted points by both the teams.

Legends like Shaquille O’Neal, Vince Carter, Chris Bosh, Dominique Wilkins and Isaiah Thomas were in the house. And so were celebrities like Indian actor and NBA India brand ambassador Ranveer Singh, Egyptian actress Enjy Kiwan, American comedian Martin Lawrence, and TV host and comedian Steve Harvey. WBA light-heavyweight world champion boxer Dmitry Bivol, who is training in Abu Dhabi, was in attendance too.

The Bucks started without star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was rusty in the first game. The defending champions set the ball rolling with a three-pointer from Bobby Portis and the Hawks soon levelled through Young. Young-Clint Capela's one-two saw the Hawks go ahead but the Bucks took the first quarter 25-24.

The second quarter began with a classy conversion from Portis. Jrue Holiday kept finding opportunities to score. Just as the Bucks seemed to gain control, Young delivered a series of three pointers and De’Andre Hunter scored a couple to drive the Hawks to lead 63-55 (39-30 in the second quarter) at half time.

At the break, fans were entertained to acrobatic dunks, peppy songs and dances.

The final two quarters saw both the teams test their bench strength. The Hawks’ AJ Griffin scored at will as the lead was extended to 96-75 (33-20 in the third quarter) and 118-109 by the end (22-34 in the fourth quarter).

The Games held in Abu Dhabi were part of the pre-season fixtures that included two games between the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards in Tokyo, Japan, on September 30 and October 2. The Warriors won both the encounters.

The NBA had resumed global pre-season games after a gap of two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. After the pre-season ends on October 14, the 2022-23 NBA regular season will start with Paris and Mexico City set to host games.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver felt overwhelmed with the incredible response from fans to the Abu Dhabi Games. “It was exciting to witness history by having these games here for the first time.”

Abu Dhabi as a destination has made quite an impression on players and legends too. The likes of Shaquille O’Neal, who is also an ambassador for NBA Abu Dhabi Games, is looking for a permanent space in the Capital.

“It’s a great honour to be here. This place is fabulous: The beach, the water, the real estate, the people have been very hospitable. And I’m also looking at some real estate because I’d like to live here.”