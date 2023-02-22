Movistar's Rubio wins stage three

The Australian Open champion takes time out from her engagements at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to tour the city
Einer Rubio of Movistar Team has won Stage 3, the Burjeel Holdings Stage of the 2023, ahead of Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step and Adam Yates of the UAE Team Emirates at the summit of Jebel Jais.
Evenepoel is now the leader of the General Classification and has been awarded the race’s Red Jersey.
Einer, who was also celebrating his 25th birthday on Wednesday, attacked on the final climb of the day and managed to defend his lead all the way to the finish, crossing the line 14 seconds ahead of the GC favourites.
“This is incredible. It’s my first professional win, on my birthday, and it comes after I encountered so many physical problems since I turned pro," Rubio said.
"I’m in a great shape now and my team have treated me like a king. The plan was to stay in the wheels but I felt so strong so I went for it. This is a very special day in my sporting career.”
“It’s a pity we came so close to the stage win because I had a good sprint at the end, but the Red Jersey is a very nice reward for the team," Evenepoel said.
"We had a bit of bad luck on the climb with a few guys dropping back, so we couldn’t execute quite as we’d liked and caught Einer, but my team were really strong today. First, first, second and the Red Jersey in three stages is pretty good though, and this will have been a nice birthday present for Einer.”
STAGE RESULT
1 – Einer Rubio (Movistar Team), 185km in 4h51’24”, average speed 38.09km/h
2 – Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) at 14″
3 – Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) at 15″
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 – Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)
2 – Lucas Plapp (Ineos Grenaders) at 7″
3 – Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) at 11″
OFFICIAL JERSEYS
Red Jersey, General Classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)
Green Jersey, Points Classification: Lucas Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers)
White Jersey, Young Rider Classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)
Black Jersey, Intermediate Sprint Classification: Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
