Meydan horse racing: Quality field for G2 Madjani Stakes

Defending champion Kerless Del Roc bids to become the first dual winner of the Group 2 Madjani Stakes, a quality Purebred Arabian contest that highlights a seven-race card sponsored by leading Swiss watchmaker Longines.
Ahmed Al Mehairbi’s lightly-raced son of Dahess went on to finish a close second to First Class in the Group 1 Kahayla Classic, a 2000-metre contest, that will once again be his principal target of the season.
The strong 15-runner field also features 2021 Kahayla Classic winner Deryan, who will be having his first start for Majed Al Jahoori.
Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 winners also hold strong claims in a race that looks like a very competitive renewal.
The thoroughbred highlight is the Longines Master Collection Handicap, a six-furlong contest on dirt that is the port of call for horses, who will line up for some of the leading sprint races of the 2022-2023 UAE racing season.
Musabbah Al Mheiri’s Mutaraffa, a smart winner of January’s 1000m Listed Dubai Dash on the Meydan turf, and the progressive Meshakel, trained by Salem bin Ghadayer, look to be leading contenders.
Commenting on Longines’ long association with racing at Meydan. Matthieu Baumgartner, Longines Vice President Marketing, said: “Longines is proud to be the Title Partner, Presenting Partner and Official Timekeeper of Meydan Racecourse. This partnership reinforces Longines’ long-lasting dedication and commitment to the equestrian world, which dates back almost one century and a half.”
The Swiss-based watchmaker is a strong supporter of equestrian sports while their backing of Dubai Racing Club includes the Longines $6 million Dubai Sheema Classic, one of the world’s most valuable turf races run on the Dubai World Cup card in March.
“Longines has been a fantastic supporter of racing and equestrian sport in Dubai for a long time,” said Major General Dr. Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, General Manager of Dubai Racing Club. “Longines timepieces are synonymous with excellence and beauty, and we look forward to welcoming the team and their guests back to Meydan Racecourse for an exciting evening of racing.”
Friday’s action begins at 6 pm and General Admission starts at just Dh 2, with access to The Premium enclosure priced at Dh 50. There is also a range of hospitality packages available.
Season six will see the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Alex Hales, Suresh Raina, David Miller, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kieron Pollard and Eoin Morgan among others
The Black Caps were bowled out for 160 in their innings. India then laboured to 75 for four in their nine overs before the rain started
The event brought together gamers, Esports leaders and pop culture enthusiasts from all around the world
India were expected to try out a bunch of players after another World Cup debacle but if the team combination for the second T20 was any indication, they seemed reluctant to start with a clean slate
Four years after missing the last World Cup in Russia, the Netherlands are back on a stage they have captivated over decades
McIlroy emulated Henrik Stenson, the only other golfer to win the FedEx Cup and Race to Dubai in the same season in 2013
Two-time world champion Max Verstappen claimed a record-extending 15th win this season