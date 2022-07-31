Mandhana stars as Indian women defeat Pakistan at Commonwealth Games

Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav took two wickets apiece as Pakistan were all out for 99

India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the Twenty 20 game against Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston on Sunday. — AFP

By Team KT Published: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 5:17 PM Last updated: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 5:20 PM

Opener Smriti Mandhana powered her way to an unbeaten half-century as India defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in a Group A women's Twenty 20 fixture at the Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Mandhana scored 63 from 42 deliveries with eight boundaries and a three sixes as India eased past the 100-run target with 38 balls to spare.

Earlier, India's Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav took two wickets apiece as Pakistan were all out for 99.

Rana took two for 15, while Yadav picked two for 18.

Muneeba Ali top scored for Pakistan with 32 from 30 deliveries with three boundaries and a six.

Brief scores:

India beat Pakistan by eight wickets.

Pakistan: 99 all out in 18 overs (Muneeba Ali 32, Sneh Rana 2-15, Radha Yadav 2-18)

India: 102-2 in 11.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 63 not out, Shafali Verma 16)

Toss: Pakistan