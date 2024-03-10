Mac Allister penalty earns 1-1 draw for Liverpool against Man City in Anfield thriller

Williamson and Tom Latham partnership of 105 erases the visitors first-innings lead on second day of second Test
Alexis Mac Allister fired home a second-half penalty as Liverpool salvaged a point against Manchester City in a breathless 1-1 Premier League blockbuster at Anfield on Sunday that left Arsenal top of the table.
Liverpool are second but level on 64 points with the Gunners, with 10 games remaining of a thrilling three-way title race. Holders City, who are unbeaten in 21 games across all competitions, are third on 63. Arsenal climbed top with their 2-1 win against Brentford on Saturday.
City looked poised to hand manager Pep Guardiola his second victory in nine trips to the cauldron of Anfield when John Stones lost his marker to tap in Kevin De Bruyne's corner from close range in the 23rd minute. Stones leapt onto the barrier in front of the visitors' fans and shook both fists in celebration.
The cheers were deafening when Mac Allister slotted home from the penalty spot past Ederson in the 50th minute after the keeper had sent Darwin Nunez flying through the air with a rash challenge in the box.
Buoyed by the goal, Liverpool kept pressing and had numerous near-misses. City's Jeremy Doku hit the post against the run of play, as both sides had to settle for the second draw this season between the two titans.
ALSO READ
Williamson and Tom Latham partnership of 105 erases the visitors first-innings lead on second day of second Test
The Briton has implored the former UFC champion not to allow his devastating early loss to discourage him from carrying on in boxing
Red-hot Zabeel Stables handler awaiting an invitation for the Group 2 UAE Derby on Dubai World Cup night with valuable Goffs Dubai Breeze-Up Sale topper Guns And Glory
Ancer in joint first place on the bunched leaderboard as Stinger GC lead Team Event
Becomes youngest Ferrari rookie at 18 years old and first driver to debut with with the team since 1972 as a replacement for Sainz
After a five-year hiatus the Filipino legend has committed to fighting unbeaten Briton Conor Benn in April-May
Each of the home team's top five batters hit half centuries to put them in a commanding position on day two of the final Test
Red Bull's Verstappen top in first practice, Ferrari's Sainz unwell but did both sessions