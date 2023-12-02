Slovakia’s Viktoria Hruncakova named top seed as last year’s finalists Elsa Jacquemot and Magdalena Frech are late withdrawls
Spanish football great Andres Iniesta joined in the 52nd UAE National Day celebrations by donning a traditional Emirati kandura which he proudly modelled on social media courtesy of posts by the Emirates Football Club.
The supremely talented former Barcelona and Spanish midfielder surprised the sporting world when he signed a one-year contract with Ras Al Khaimah’s Emirate Club in August this year.
Iniesta swapped his trademark No. 8 football jersey for the milk-white kandura, also known as a Dishdasha, the single-piece ankle-length garment which is the traditional clothing of Emirati men, and completed the look with a well-worn ghutra that covered his head.
Images on Instagram also depicted Iniesta wearing an Arabic Bisht coat, a black robe with an embroidered gold border that is a status garment among Arab men, much like the black-tie tuxedo worked on special occasions in the West.
The Spanish great, arguably the most distinguished footballer to play in the top-flight Adnoc UAE Pro League, has played in eight matches for Emirates Club and has scored two goals.
His next outing is a game against Shabab Al-Ahli on Friday, December 8.
