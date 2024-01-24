Lomax shoots career-best 61 to win OMA Emirates Medalford

UAE

Aron Lomax, the winner of the recent OMA Emirates Medalford at Jumeirah Golf Estates flanked by the Men's and Lady Captains.- Supplied photo
Published: Wed 24 Jan 2024, 1:21 AM

Aron Lomax shot a career-best net 61 to win the January edition of the OMA Emirates Medalford in association with Christies’s Internationalat Real Estate at Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Fire course.

Lomax shot a gross 74 and received 13 handicap shots – the best score of his golfing career.

Other Divisional winners included Steve Noon (net 69), Ladies’ winner, Sherma Ayrton (net 70), Senior winner Jamie Clarke (net 71), Junior winner Samuel Durbin (net 75), Gross winner Chris Wilmot (71) and Stableford winner Joshua Worton (39 points).

OMA Emirates is a leading financial and banking service provider. Celebrating its 10th year of supporting the Monthly Medal Series at Emirates Golf Club, Dubai Creek Resort and Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Niranj Sangal, Group CEO of OMA Emirates (Dubai) UAE commented: “We are delighted to continue our strong relationship with Dubai Golf, now expanding the sponsorship of the OMA Emirates Monthly Medal Series to Yas Links Abu Dhabi and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club.

“We remain committed to supporting golf in this region, promoting collaborations, and fostering connections both on and off the golf course.”

Results

Champion

A. Lomax 61.

Men’s Division A

R. Wilson 68.

U. Javed 69.

J. Snowdon 70.

Men’s Division B

S. Noon 69.

M. Darwish 70.

M. Shahin 71.

Ladies

S. Ayrton 70.

Gross

C. Wilmot 71.

Stableford

J. Worton 39 Points.


