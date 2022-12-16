Dubai Super Cup: Liverpool bounce back to overwhelm AC Milan

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022

Nineteen-time English Premier League champions Liverpool bounced back from adversity to score a thumping 4-1 victory over European giants AC Milan in the concluding game of the Dubai Super Cup 2022 at the Al Maktoum Stadium on Friday.

Comprehensively beaten 3-1 by Olympique Lyon four days ago, The Reds looked more like the English powerhouse, dominating Milan for most of the 90 minutes, only to slip up a bit in the penalty shoot-out which the Italians won 4-3.

The match rounded off the inaugural Dubai Super Cup, a tournament devised to help European club stay match-fit during the Winter off-season training camps in Dubai.

Premier League leaders Arsenal won the tournament on Tuesday with two wins in as many matches.

With over 50 major first-team honours in their resume, Liverpool has a long history of success and they continue to benefit from the depth and quality of its players around Egyptian superstar Mo Salah.

Jurgen Klopp’s side heads back to the UK to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, before facing Aston Villa on Boxing Day in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both started against Milan, while substitute Darwin Nunez come off the bench in the second half to boot home a pair of goals

Much to the delight of his many fans in a packed Al Nasr Club Stadium, Salah opened the scoring as early as in the fifth minute of the match before Milan levelled through Alexis Saelemaekers on 30 minutes of play.

However, Thiago Alcantara ensured that the Reds would head in the half-time break with thy lead with a clinical strike from outside the box just before the whistle.

Nunez bounced off the bench in the second half and quickly started to make an impact on the game as he found the net twice with confident strikes.

The Uruguayan was returning from Qatar where he was on World Cup duty for his national team earlier in the week.