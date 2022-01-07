Lewandowski, Messi, Salah finalists for Fifa Best award

About 50 protesters — a mix of tennis fans, anti-vaccine demonstrators and immigrant rights activists — congregated on Orthodox Christmas Day outside a detention facility in Melbourne
Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah were named on Friday as the three finalists for the Fifa Best Men's Player award, while Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas was nominated for the women's prize.
Poland star Lewandowski won last year's Fifa award but had to settle for second in the 2021 Ballon d'Or voting behind Messi, winner of the accolade for a record seventh time.
The awards ceremony will be held virtually from Fifa's headquarters in Zurich on January 17.
Putellas, Barcelona teammate Jennifer Hermoso and Chelsea's Australian striker Sam Kerr are the finalists for the Fifa Best Women's Player award. The trio were also the top three vote-getters for the Ballon d'Or.
The winner will succeed England's Lucy Bronze, who took home the previous award.
The prizes for the best men's and women's player, coach and goalkeeper are voted for by the captains and coaches of all national teams around the world, as well as an online ballot of fans and a select number of journalists.
Voting closed on December 10.
Manuel Neuer, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Edouard Mendy are in the running for best men's goalkeeper honours, while Roberto Mancini, Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola are the three nominees for best men's coach.
Lluis Cortes, who led Barcelona's women to a treble last season, is up against Chelsea coach Emma Hayes and Sarina Wiegman, the former Netherlands boss now in charge of England, for top women's coach.
The attacking midfielder will link up in Birmingham with Villa boss Steven Gerrard, with whom he played at Liverpool
The controversial Australian has previously been one of the Serbian's staunchest critics, at one point labelling him a "tool" over his response to the coronavirus pandemic
At the close, England were 258 for seven, with Bairstow unbeaten on 103 with eight fours and three sixes, and Jack Leach not-out four to trail Australia by 158 runs
The full-back has moved back to the Premier League for an undisclosed fee, understood to be in the region of £12 million ($16 million) plus add-ons
Frenchman Loeb, a nine times world rally champion, was second fastest over the 611km loop near Riyadh to claw back nearly three minutes from his Qatari rival
He’ll likely need to shake off some rust at this week’s Tournament of Champions
Following are some facts about the hotel, which has been used to house asylum-seekers
