KT Exclusive: ‘I’m trying to keep my energy up for the final stretch of the season’ says Dubai’s Anirban Lahiri

As he prepares for LIV Golf Jeddah this week with his Crushers GC Team the popular Indian golfer thinks it will be competitive right to the last putt on Sunday night

Anirban Lahiri. - u-USA TODAY Sports

By Anirban Lahir Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 1:24 PM

I will be flying to Saudi Arabia for the LIV Golf Jeddah being played at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

The 54-hole tournament, the 13th of the LIV Golf season boasts a prize fund of $25 million with $20 million allocated to the Individual Event and $5 million to the Team Event.

I am currently in 10th place in the current LIV Golf Rankings. I have already secured my LIV Golf playing privileges for 2024.

The top 24 individuals in the list of 52 LIV golfers are an automatic lock-in with Team Captains further down the table also confirmed for next year’s LIV Golf Tour.

A lot of players will be jockeying for the top 24 spots as this is the final Individual Event of the year. I imagine it will be very competitive right to the last putt on Sunday night.

I am just trying to keep my energy up for the last final stretch of the season.

Last year I finished tied 10th on 202, with rounds of 67, 66 and 69 – eight under par, with Brooks Koepka winning after a play-off with Peter Uihlein - four shots better than me.

My travel schedule has been a bit hectic recently -Dubai to Chicago to China, for the Asian Games and now Jeddah.

Then I fly to Miami next week for our final season-ending LIV Golf Team event from October 20 to 23 where there is $50 million up for grabs. It is just the Team element in the US with no Individual format.

Team wise the Crushers GC are in good shape. We are already confirmed for a first-round bye and are currently in second place, 10 points behind the 4Aces GC on 188 points.

In third are Torque GC on 171 points and Stinger GC are in fourth a further 14 points back.

Crushers GC, comprising of our Captain Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Paul Casey and myself, have done well this season with two Team wins, and a further six top-four finishes.

Miami at Trump National – Doral is going to be very important for our Crushers GC.

After Miami, I will take a break and be back in Dubai for some family R&R and then am looking to perhaps play in another International Series on the Asian Tour by the end of the year.

Wish me luck and I will be in touch during the week.

Anirban Lahiri, a 36-year-old Dubai Golden VISA Awardee who was born in India has played on the Asian Tour, DP World Tour, and PGA Tour and now primarily plays on the LIV Golf Tour. He has earned 18 professional wins in his career.