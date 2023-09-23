Dubai’s Anirban Lahiri makes strong start at LIV Golf Chicago as he chases elusive win

Lahiri in a five-way tie at the top of the leaderboard after round one of the $25 million 54-hole event at Rich Harvest Farms, US.

Anirban Lahiri of Crushers GC is joint leader at LIV Golf Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms, US. - AFP

By Nick Tarratt / KT Guest Golf Writer Published: Sat 23 Sep 2023, 3:32 PM

Dubai-based Anirban Lahiri shot a five under par 66 to find himself in a five-way tie at the top of the leaderboard after round one of the $25 million 54-hole LIV Golf Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms, US.

Lahiri, who is representing Crushers GC, is joined by Rippers GC’s Jediah Morgan, Fireballs GC Captain Sergio Garcia, Stinger GC Captain Louis Oosthuizen and Torque GC’s Sebastián Muñoz, on a packed leaderboard.

As many as 19 other players are within two shots of the lead.

Lahiri started on hole 15 in this 48-player, 12 Team shotgun start, and had pars on his opening four holes. Birdies followed on holes 1, 2, 4, 7, 8 and 10, before he putted for a solitary bogey five on hole 11. He ad three pars to finish.

Lahiri finished second at LIV Golf Bedminster last month and followed this up with a third-place finish at the International Series England on the Asian Tour.

He knows he’s in good form but is hoping it eventually pays off in a tournament victory.

“There's been some good results, but the win has been a bit elusive. Obviously, I'm doing some good things because I'm playing good golf,” he commented.

“That's all that matters. Results will take care of themselves as long as I do the right thing.”

The second round has a 12.15 pm local time shotgun start with Lahiri teeing off on hole two alongside Sergio Garcia and Jason Kokrak (67).

Stinger GC leads the Team Event on 13 under with Lahiri’s Crushers GC just one shot back in tied second.

ALSO READ

Leading Scores

(Best Three Scores from Team of Four – Par 71, 7,351 Yards)

STINGER GC (-13): Louis Oosthuizen 66, Charl Schwartzel 67, Dean Burmester 67 FIREBALLS GC (-12): Sergio Garcia 66, Carlos Ortiz 67, Eugenio Chacarra 68 CRUSHERS GC (-12): Anirban Lahiri 66, Charles Howell III 67, Bryson DeChambeau 68 RIPPER GC (-11): Jediah Morgan 66, Marc Leishman 67, Cameron Smith 69 4ACES GC (-10): Patrick Reed 67, Peter Uihlein 68, Dustin Johnson 68 TORQUE GC (-10): Sebastián Muñoz 66, Joaquin Niemann 67, David Puig 70 SMASH GC (-10): Jason Kokrak 67, Brooks Koepka 68, Matthew Wolff 68 RANGEGOATS GC (-9): Thomas Pieters 67, Talor Gooch 68, Bubba Watson 69 MAJESTICKS GC (-6): Sam Horsfield 69, Ian Poulter 69, Lee Westwood 69 IRON HEADS GC (-3): Scott Vincent 67, Kevin Na 70, Danny Lee 73 HYFLYERS GC (-2): Cameron Tringale 68, Brendan Steele 69, James Piot 74 CLEEKS GC (-1): Graeme McDowell 70, Richard Bland 71, Bernd Wiesberger 71