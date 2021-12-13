Know the 2021 Formula One world champion

A bit of banter from the new captain was all Nathan Lyon needed to end his 11-month wait to move from 399 Test wickets and become just the third Australian to hit the 400 milestone
Sports1 day ago
MAX VERSTAPPEN
Date of birth: September 30, 1997
Place of birth: Hasselt, Belgium
Nationality: Dutch
Teams: Toro Rosso (2015-2016), Red Bull Racing (2016-)
Car number: 33
Races: 141
Wins: 20
Podiums: 60
Poles: 13
Fastest laps: 16
Points: 1557.5
Debut: Australia 2015 (retired on lap 32)
First victory: Spain 2016
Last victory: Abu Dhabi 2021
World championship record: 1st (2021), 3rd (2019, 2020), 4th (2018), 5th (2016), 6th (2017), 12th (2015)
DID YOU KNOW?
> Youngest driver to start an F1 GP: 17 years, 166 days, Australia 2015
> Youngest driver to score points: 17 years, 180 days, Malaysia 2015
> Youngest driver to win a race: 18 years, 228 days, Spain 2016
> Youngest driver to make the podium: 18 years, 228 days, Spain 2016
> Father Jos Verstappen was also a Formula One driver with 106 starts (no wins) between 1994 and 2003 while mother Sophie Kumpen was Belgian karting champion
> First Dutch driver to become world champion
> Fourth youngest driver to win the world championship at 24 years, 73 days, behind Sebastian Vettel in 2010 (23 years, 134 days), Lewis Hamilton in 2008 (23 years, 300 days) and Fernando Alonso in 2005 (24 years, 58 days)
The spinner reaches 400 Test wickets as England slump to nine-wicket defeat
Sports1 day ago
The 31-year-old Carlsen benefited from a blunder by his Russian challenger to win his fourth game of the match
Sports2 days ago
Carlsen has pulled ahead to a seemingly unassailable lead over Nepomniachtchi, with only four games to go in the ongoing 14-game classical world chess championship
Sports3 days ago
The Bayern Munich midfielder, who had opted not to take the vaccine, tested positive last in November
Sports3 days ago
Juventus top group after 1-0 win against Sweden's Malmo
Sports4 days ago
Off-spinner Sajid Khan claims 4-86 and finishes with a match haul of 12 wickets
Sports4 days ago