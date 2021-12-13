Know the 2021 Formula One world champion

Formula One world champion Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium on Sunday. — AFP

Abu Dhabi - Here's the lowdown on Max Verstappen, the freshly-minted world champion

By AFP Published: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 1:11 AM

MAX VERSTAPPEN

Date of birth: September 30, 1997

Place of birth: Hasselt, Belgium

Nationality: Dutch

Teams: Toro Rosso (2015-2016), Red Bull Racing (2016-)

Car number: 33

Races: 141

Wins: 20

Podiums: 60

Poles: 13

Fastest laps: 16

Points: 1557.5

Debut: Australia 2015 (retired on lap 32)

First victory: Spain 2016

Last victory: Abu Dhabi 2021

World championship record: 1st (2021), 3rd (2019, 2020), 4th (2018), 5th (2016), 6th (2017), 12th (2015)

DID YOU KNOW?

> Youngest driver to start an F1 GP: 17 years, 166 days, Australia 2015

> Youngest driver to score points: 17 years, 180 days, Malaysia 2015

> Youngest driver to win a race: 18 years, 228 days, Spain 2016

> Youngest driver to make the podium: 18 years, 228 days, Spain 2016

> Father Jos Verstappen was also a Formula One driver with 106 starts (no wins) between 1994 and 2003 while mother Sophie Kumpen was Belgian karting champion

> First Dutch driver to become world champion

> Fourth youngest driver to win the world championship at 24 years, 73 days, behind Sebastian Vettel in 2010 (23 years, 134 days), Lewis Hamilton in 2008 (23 years, 300 days) and Fernando Alonso in 2005 (24 years, 58 days)