Cricket World Cup 2023: Kiwis will hope to rediscover winning momentum against the robust Aussies

Saturday’s big match should provide some answers to key questions about the two heavyweights

New Zealand’s Mitch Santner will be tasked with reigning in the strong Australian batters. - AFP

By Ayaz Memon Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 4:16 PM Last updated: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 4:18 PM

This match comes at an interesting stage of the tournament for both teams. A win for New Zealand would put them back on top of the points table, and if Australia win, they will make an even stronger claim for a place in the semi-final.

New Zealand had won four matches on the trot, keeping pace with India, before losing to Rohit Sharma’s team at Dharamsala. Was that an indication of the Kiwis running out of steam, showing up hitherto concealed weaknesses, or just the consequence of playing a better team?

This match should provide some answers to all three posers.

After losing their first two matches, the Aussies have recovered superbly. The batting, which was in wobbly form, has settled into a threatening rhythm what with Glen Maxwell also smashing a record-breaking hundred in the previous game.

It could get a further boost if the prolific run-getter Travis Head, who missed out on the first three weeks of the tournament because of injury, is included in the playing XI.

Adam Zampa’s return to wicket-taking form has been Australia’s biggest gain in the last week, but in the latter half of the tournament, more will be expected from fast bowlers Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood.

After a lukewarm start, Warner has reached rousing form, slamming centuries in the last two matches and looking hungry for more. Touted as Australia’s best ODI batsman along with Ricky Ponting, his is the wicket the Kiwis want most.

New Zealand, apart from the defeat to India, haven’t put a foot wrong though they’ll want a stronger finish when batting. They have several in-form batsmen too, and a clutch of all-rounders who can help swell totals to a substantial degree.

In bowling, both teams seem evenly matched, though in Mitch Santner, the Kiwis have arguably the tournament’s best spinner in their ranks.

The arm spinner, who wields a productive bat too, has been in exceptional form this World Cup. It will revolve on him to rein in the likes of Warner, Steve, Inglis and particularly Glen Maxwell with control, accuracy and guile.

Rediscovering winning rhythm and momentum will be the Kiwis main quest.