World Cup 2023: 13 runs in 1 ball; New Zealand's Mitchell Santner pulls off the impossible

Santner's brilliance did not stop with the bat; the spinner later registered a terrific 5-wicket haul

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (C) celebrates the wicket of Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie. Photo: AFP

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 9:19 AM

Scoring 13 runs in a single delivery may sound preposterous, but the unimaginable feat was achieved during a World Cup 2023 fixture between New Zealand and the Netherlands on Monday. Kiwi all-rounder Mitchell Santner pulled off the unthinkable at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

With one ball left in the New Zealand innings, Dutch all-rounder Bas de Leede came up with a high full toss. Santner made full use of the loose delivery by dispatching it over the cover region for a maximum. Rubbing salt into the Netherlands' wound, the umpire adjudged it a no-ball, and as a result, New Zealand were awarded a free hit. With Santner still on strike, De Leede produced another low full toss, but there was no change in the outcome. The southpaw hit another big six over long-on to end New Zealand's innings on a high note.

New Zealand finished their innings with 322 runs on board, having lost seven wickets. The Tom Latham-led side registered a 99-run win against the Netherlands.

Santner remained not out, having played a breezy knock of 36 off 17 deliveries. During his stay in the crease, he smashed three boundaries and two sixes. Santner's brilliance did not stop with the bat; he later registered a terrific five-wicket haul. Completing his 10 overs, Santner conceded just 59 runs. The 31-year-old was rightfully named the Player of the Match for his spectacular all-round prowess.

Fast bowler Matt Henry also did a fine job with the ball, having scalped three wickets. Chasing a challenging target of 323, the Netherlands were bowled out for 223.

Opening batter Will Young emerged as New Zealand's highest scorer of the game with a fine knock of 70. Rachin Ravindra, on the other hand, supported Young with a vital half-century. Ravindra and Young put up a solid partnership of 77 to guide New Zealand to a defendable total.

Talking about the victory, Latham pointed out his side's brilliant batting. "I think we did a great job with the bat, built partnerships and put up a great score. Any time in the middle is valuable; partnership after partnership allowed us to put good runs on the board," Latham said after the game.

With two wins from as many games, New Zealand currently claim the top spot on the points table. In their next World Cup 2023 outing, they will be up against Bangladesh on Friday, October 13.

ALSO READ: