‘King’ Richard celebrates epic fifth victory in Dh4.5m HH The President Cup

Richard Mullen crossed the finish to win the Dh 4.5 million HH The President Cuo. - Supplied photo

Published: Sun 18 Feb 2024, 8:08 PM

Richard Mullen is widely regarded as one of the best go-to jockeys in the UAE where he has been a full-time resident for over ten years.

On Saturday, the 48-year-old British ace was offered the chance to ride Rb Kingmaker in the 31st running of the HH The President Cup, the world’s second richest race for Purebred Arabians at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.

It was a dream ride as Mullen would discover when the majestically-named five-year-old outclassed a star-studded field to win the prestigious 2,2000-metre turf contest in emphatic style, crossing the line five and a half lengths clear of Ajrad Athbah, the mount of Bernardo Pinheiro.

Dutch rider Adrie de Vries, who was originally offered the ride aboard Rb Kingmaker by National Stables boss Helel Alalawi, which he turned down to partner French hope Al Riggaa, would rue his judgement as he could only finish third in the race.

Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak with the winning connections. - Supplied photo

During the race, Mullen showed why he is trusted by some of the biggest trainers and horse connections in the UAE and around the world. Rb Kingmaker raced for the major part of the contest with a wall of horses in front of him before, Mullen skilfully wove his way into a threatening position as the field turned for home.

Using his horse’s exceptional turn-of-foot Mullen rifled through a gap on the rail and set Rb Kingmaker on his way to victory accompanied by yells and screams of joy from Alalawi and his team.

It was a fifth victory for Mullen in the race, but the best of them all as the prize money for Saturday’s HH The President Cup received a Dh 2 million boost taking it to its lofty purse of Dh 4.5 million. Only the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown which is also run by the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, boasts a higher purse of Dh 5 million.

Richard Mullen celebrates his prestigious victory with Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of the Sheikh Mansoor Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival after his big win. -Instagram

During his illustrious career, which began when he claimed his maiden success at Lingfield racecourse in the UK back in 2000 aboard a horse called Bonaquik, 48-year-old Mullen has gone on to ride several champions including Reynaldothewizard, North America.

Reynaldothewizard would gift him his first thoroughbred Group 1 victory when romping home an exciting winner of the $ 2 million Dubai Golden Shaheen at Meydan in 2013.

A year earlier Mullen won a first Purebred Arabian Group 1 aboard Mkeefh.

Pat Dobbs teamed up with Nibras Passion to win the thoroughbred HH The President Cup. - Supplied photo

Mullen, a self-confessed 'journeyman jockey', has amassed over $30 million in prize money during his career which has also seen him crowned UAE champion jockey during two seasons.

The HH The President Cup was held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, while Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, gave away the trophies.

On the rest of Saturday’s Abu Dhabi card, Pat Dobbs teamed up with Nibras Passion to win the thoroughbred HH The President Cup (1700m) for trainer Ismael Mohammed while Heros De Lagarde landed the Group 2 Liwa Oasis in the hands of Connor Beasley.

there were plenty of activities the Whole Family at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club's special day. - Supplied photo

Eng. Ali Al Shaiba, Director General of ADEC, expressed his immense gratitude to Sheikh Mansoor bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continuous support to the club and the Arabian horses in particular.

“His Highness’ attention and support have a major influence on the success of the evening in this distinguished manner,” he said.

“This distinctive event reflects the profound engagement with horse racing in the UAE and underscores the enthusiastic participation of the audience, further solidifying its position as one of the prominent sports events in the seasonal calendar.

"We look forward to more enjoyable moments and inspiring challenges in the world of horse racing in the coming season."